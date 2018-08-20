Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 164 | Monday, August 20, 2018

Nonprofit Objects to Remarks by Blackburn Consultant

The Associated Press

Updated 3:10PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A left-leaning Tennessee nonprofit has objected to comments by a paid political consultant to U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn's Senate campaign, claiming the remarks signal illegal coordination with outside political groups.

Tennessee Citizen Action says it has sent a formal complaint to the Federal Election Commission based on comments by consultant Ward Baker at a closed-door meeting with Republicans in Nashville last month.

The Tennessean had reported that Baker said political action committees are "part of your campaign now" and "just another arm." He said Americans for Prosperity would be involved.

Blackburn's campaign dismissed the complaint as "frivolous" and said it demonstrated desperation on the part of her opponent, former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen, though his campaign lodged no complaint.

Blackburn and Bredesen are battling for the Senate seat held by U.S. Sen. Bob Corker.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 78 78 13,921
MORTGAGES 93 93 16,098
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 2,202
BUILDING PERMITS 242 242 28,995
BANKRUPTCIES 59 59 8,985
BUSINESS LICENSES 29 29 4,730
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 37 37 5,570
MARRIAGE LICENSES 37 37 3,019

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.