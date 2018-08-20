Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 164 | Monday, August 20, 2018

Mississippi Labor Market Cools In July as Jobless Rate Rises

The Associated Press

Updated 3:09PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's labor market cooled in July, with the unemployment rate ticking up and employer payrolls falling.

The jobless rate rose to 4.9 percent from 4.8 percent in June, as more people entered the labor force than found jobs. The jobless rate in July 2017 was 5.1 percent.

The number of unemployed Mississippians rose slightly to 61,000.

July's U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent from 4 percent in June.

Although close to March's record low, Mississippi has the fourth-highest jobless rate among states.

The payroll survey — economists' top labor market indicator — fell by 3,000 jobs from a record high in June to 1.16 million in July. That's 14,000 jobs above July 2017.

The U.S. Labor Department released figures Friday, adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 78 78 13,921
MORTGAGES 93 93 16,098
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 2,202
BUILDING PERMITS 242 242 28,995
BANKRUPTCIES 59 59 8,985
BUSINESS LICENSES 29 29 4,730
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 37 37 5,570
MARRIAGE LICENSES 37 37 3,019

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.