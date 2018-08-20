Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 164 | Monday, August 20, 2018

Memphis Man Charged In 2007 Killing During Robbery

The Associated Press

Updated 3:10PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of another man nearly 11 years ago.

The Shelby County district attorney's office said Friday that 48-year-old Ricky Munn also has been charged with especially aggravated robbery in the death of 33-year-old Derrick Hamlin.

Authorities say Hamlin was struggling with a man who was trying to rob him when he was fatally shot on Dec. 20, 2007.

The case went cold. In November of last year, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found a latex glove that had been recovered from the crime scene. Investigators say the glove was linked to Munn through the FBI's Combined DNA Index System.

Munn was arrested in February in Memphis.

Munn's lawyer did not immediately return a phone call Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 78 78 13,921
MORTGAGES 93 93 16,098
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 2,202
BUILDING PERMITS 242 242 28,995
BANKRUPTCIES 59 59 8,985
BUSINESS LICENSES 29 29 4,730
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 37 37 5,570
MARRIAGE LICENSES 37 37 3,019

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.