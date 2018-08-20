VOL. 133 | NO. 164 | Monday, August 20, 2018

David Hawk Seeks Speaker post Special to The Daily News Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ( ) You have entered an invalid email address

Close To:

* Required

From:

* Required

Message:

You have entered an invalid email address

Close From (email): * Required



Message: * Required



Republican state Rep. David Hawk, an opponent of the 2017 IMPROVE Act and gas-tax increase, delivered the first shot for the House Speaker’s post last week, entering a race expected to be hotly contested as the 111th General Assembly prepares to convene.

Hawk, a 16-year House member and assistant majority leader from Greeneville in East Tennessee, is likely to face substantial opposition from House Majority Leader Glen Casada of Williamson County and House Speaker Pro Tempore Curtis Johnson, a Republican from Clarksville. They are the projected trio seeking to fill the position being vacated by Beth Harwell, who opted to leave the Legislature this year to run for governor, finishing fourth in the Republican primary.

Saying he isn’t gunning for second place, Hawk touted his efforts in forming policy and putting together budgets rather than focusing on politics as he introduced his run for the post. Hawk said he has a “strong feeling” Republican gubernatorial nominee Bill Lee will be the state’s next governor and opted to take a page out of his playbook and stay “100 percent positive” during the campaign.

“I want to create a committee system that works and makes sure legislators are successful and their districts are successful,” Hawk said.

Hawk acknowledged he isn’t likely to spend as much money as his potential opponents or be as “politically connected,” but he pointed out he will donate funds to Republican candidates’ fall general election campaigns if they make the request.

Instead of a political player, Hawk described himself as a “hard worker” who knows how to deal with the governor’s administration and the Senate, and who understands the strengths and weaknesses of the judiciary.

Hawk said he hopes nobody holds a “grudge” against him in this race, in regard to the 2017 debate over the IMPROVE Act and accompanying fuel-tax increase, which is designed to expedite the state’s road and bridge construction program. Hawk opposed the IMPROVE Act and called for using some $2 billion in excess funds rather than backing a combination of the gas-tax increase and reductions in food, Hall income and business taxes.

Yet he noted, “It is a clear difference between myself and potential other folks who may run for speaker. ... Again, I was asked by 37 Republicans to put forth a plan that we felt could work, would work and those folks voted in favor of what became known as the Hawk Plan.”

He learned early in his legislative career not to hold “a grudge” against fellow lawmakers because he might need their votes the next day to push a bill through a committee or to win passage of legislation on the House floor.

Hawk believes the House speaker needs to be an innovator and visionary and promised he would make committee appointments without favoritism. He also said he would fall somewhere between longtime House Speaker Jimmy Naifeh, a Democrat who ruled with an “iron fist,” and current House Speaker Harwell, who he characterized as “more hands off.”

Despite downplaying the importance of finances, Hawk has a significant disadvantage.

Casada reportedly budgeted $200,000 from his political action committee to put together a staff and make donations to Republicans he backed in the recent Republican primary, considered a move to gain backing in the House Speaker’s race later this fall. So far, though, he hasn’t made an official announcement he is entering the speaker’s race. He was defeated by Harwell in 2010 when he made his first attempt.

Hawk had nearly $63,000 in his campaign account, according to state records, which showed no reports for 2018. Casada had more than $273,000 in his latest report from 2016, while Johnson had nearly $138,000 in the bank two years ago. Johnson, who holds a House leadership position just under Harwell, has made no official move to enter the speaker’s race.

Reached for comment, Casada called Hawk “a friend” and said having more legislators run for leadership positions gives the Republican Caucus more choices and ideas to debate.

The majority leader noted he didn’t support the IMPROVE Act until after Hawk’s plan failed twice in committee and because he felt steps needed to be taken to build more roads and cut the Hall and food taxes.

“The divide is I’m intimately involved in the day-to-day affairs of members, be it the race or with their bills, helping them pass their bills,” Casada said. “I’m just a hands-on manager, and I think that’s the dividing line between me and whoever else runs.”

Noting he hasn’t announced his intention to run, Casada said he still expects to be heavily involved in Republican House candidates’ general elections and is putting together a budget for the fall.

Casada declined to comment on whether Hawk’s decision to enter the race has anything to do with a rebuffed request by the Greeneville lawmaker to be named House Finance, Ways & Means Committee chairman in 2019. Hawk declined to speak on that as well.

Johnson was not immediately available for comment.