VOL. 133 | NO. 164 | Monday, August 20, 2018

The Whitehaven Farmers Market, hosted by Methodist South Hospital, is open Monday, Aug. 20, from noon to 5 p.m. in front of Methodist South’s Medical Office Complex, 1300 Wesley Drive. Shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, then visit the University of Tennessee Extension booth, Farmers’ Market Fresh, for children’s activities, food demonstrations, recipes and more. The market continues Mondays through Sept. 24, except for Sept. 3. For more information, call 901-516-3580.

Church Health’s free Community Culinary Medicine Cooking Classes kick off Tuesday, Aug. 21, and continue through Sept. 25 at Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. Morning (10 a.m. to noon) and evening (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) series are available. In each six-week class series, participants learn how to make delicious and nutritious meals, then get to eat the meals made in class. Pre-registration required; visit churchhealth.org/communitycooking for details and enrollment.

Novel will host “Rush” author Lisa Patton for a discussion and book signing Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Mary Jane Lessley of Signs Now will present “Top Tips for Winning Ways to Stay in Front of Your Market.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Church Health presents Thrive, a monthly gathering of stroke survivors and their families, Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m. in the Church Health Community Room, 1350 Concourse Ave. Through group reflection, social interaction, recreation and movement, we’ll explore how a balanced, healthy life after stroke is within reach. Cost is free. Visit churchhealth.org/event/thriveaugust or call Kevin Gibson at 901-701-2294 to register.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: It’s a Plant Party Thursday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Design a tiny landscape in a terrarium while getting expert advice on plant care. These indoor alt-gardens feature forgiving plants and soil mixed on site. Order small plates from Fratelli’s and bring your own drinks. Cost is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details and tickets.