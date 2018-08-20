Central BBQ Opens in East Memphis at Former Lyfe Kitchen

VOL. 133 | NO. 164 | Monday, August 20, 2018

Central BBQ, the first for the Kemmons Wilson Companies, opened Saturday in the former Lyfe Kitchen at 6201 Poplar Avenue.

In early 2017, Central BBQ owners Roger Sapp and Craig Blondis sold the rights to future restaurants to KWC, but are still involved.

“We’re minor partners with them,” Sapp said. “It’s all their money, but we have a vested interest in this because if they make money we make money.

“We advise on everything and have right of refusal if they try to do something that’s not like we do, because everyone wants all Centrals moving forward to stay true to the ones we have.”

Sapp and Blondis retain ownership of the three other Central BBQ locations in Memphis, on Central, Summer and Downtown, as well as the food truck and the catering kitchen.

The new restaurant opened quietly on Saturday but was quickly discovered and was hopping by Sunday, Sapp said.

Kemmons Wilson Companies started in 1948 and employs about 4,000 people. Sapp and Blondis opened the first Central BBQ in 2002. Plans are to expand it throughout the Southeast under KWC.

Hours at the Poplar location are the same as the others, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The restaurant seats 133 inside and 30 outside. Beer is available and wine will soon be served, too. Call 901-417-7962 for more information.

More attention for Gibson’s

A crew from Food Network spent a day filming in Gibson’s Donuts, but mum’s the word for which show. Gibson’s owner, Don Deweese, said he can say more as the air date approaches in late September or early October. It’s no secret that Gibson’s made a big impression on Alton Brown, who frequently talks about the glazed doughnut on social media and has declared Gibson’s the best doughnut shop in the country. But there is no word whether he’s behind this or if it’s for another show. Gibson’s was featured in Andrew Zimmern’s “Bizarre Food: Delicious Destinations” on the Travel Channel in 2015, so Brown isn’t the shop’s only fan.