VOL. 133 | NO. 164 | Monday, August 20, 2018

Around Memphis: August 20, 2018

Updated 3:56PM
The Daily News offers a weekly roundup of Memphis-related headlines from around the web, adding context and new perspectives to the original content we produce on a daily basis. Here are some recent stories worth checking out…

Jonathan Kirkscey: Memphis Music’s Renaissance Man
Alex Greene, Memphis Flyer

Catholic Heart Workcamp Makes an Impact on Memphis
Beth Simkanin, Catholic Diocese of Memphis

Reflections on One Year Since the Opening of Novel, Memphis’ Largest Independent Bookstore
Andy Meek, High Ground

Memphis Boy Shares Beautiful News on Day He’s Adopted: ‘Up Next … Big Brother’
Tribune Media Wire, WREG News Channel 3

Music: Southern Avenue leads straight to Memphis Soul
Jay Miller, For The Patriot Ledger

The Most Instagrammable Spots in Memphis
StyleBlueprint Memphis

Memphis Zoo Welcomes New Baby Giraffe
Staff, WMC Action News 5

Wattstax: The Benefit Concert From The Past That Echoes Into The Present
Adrian “Stretch” Barton and Robert “Bobbito” Garcia, NPR’s All Things Considered

Catherine Vaughn’s First Solo Exhibit Creates Buzz at ANF Architects
Karanja A. Ajanaku, The New Tri-State Defender

Elvis Presley's peanut butter-banana-bacon sandwich might be the greatest celebrity recipe
Gwen Ihnat, The Takeout.

Stay True to Memphis: Gerre Currie Leads By Example
Andria K. Brown, StyleBlueprint Memphis 

Peek Inside the Eclectic Interiors of 3 Historic Central Gardens Homes
Lauren Helmer, StyleBlueprint Memphis

