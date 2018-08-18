VOL. 11 | NO. 33 | Saturday, August 18, 2018

The National Civil Rights Museum’s 2018 Drop the Mic Poetry Slam takes place Saturday, Aug. 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Paradise Entertainment Center, 645 Georgia Ave. Qualifying poets and spoken word artists in three age categories will compete for cash prizes in the slam, which is themed “Freedom Forward.” Free and open to the public. Visit civilrightsmuseum.org/drop-the-mic to RSVP.

Memphis Farmers Market is open Saturday, Aug. 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Central Station Pavilion, South Front Street at G.E. Patterson Avenue. Open Saturdays through October, rain or shine. Free parking adjacent to the market. Visit memphisfarmersmarket.com for a list of vendors and what’s in season.

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School presents “Magic Carpet: On Your Toes with the Sugar Plum Fairy and Roudnev Ballet” Saturday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. at 60 Perkins Road Extended. Children ages 2-8 are invited to grab their tutus and magic carpet for dancing adventures around the world. Tickets are $5 for children and free for adults. Visit buckmanartscenter.com.

Junior League of Memphis hosts a new fundraiser, the College Football Kickoff Party, Saturday, Aug. 18, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Junior League Community Resource Center front lawn, 3475 Central Ave. Food trucks and restaurants will be on site, and a cash/card bar will be selling wine and beer. Tickets are $10 (children younger than 13 are free); ticket purchase includes two free High Cotton draft beers. Visit jlmemphis.org.

The Orpheum Theatre kicks off the 2018-19 On Stage at the Halloran Centre series with country and roots singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell Saturday, Aug. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran, 225 S. Main St. A pre-concert lobby showcase featuring a local musician begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for tickets and a series schedule.

The Whitehaven Farmers Market, hosted by Methodist South Hospital, is open Monday, Aug. 20, from noon to 5 p.m. in front of Methodist South’s Medical Office Complex, 1300 Wesley Drive. Shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, then visit the University of Tennessee Extension booth, Farmers’ Market Fresh, for children’s activities, food demonstrations, recipes and more. The market continues Mondays through Sept. 24, except for Sept. 3. For more information, call 901-516-3580.

Church Health’s free Community Culinary Medicine Cooking Classes kick off Tuesday, Aug. 21, and continue through Sept. 25 at Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. Morning (10 a.m. to noon) and evening (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) series are available. In each six-week class series, participants learn how to make delicious and nutritious meals, then get to eat the meals made in class. Pre-registration required; visit churchhealth.org/communitycooking for details and enrollment.

Novel will host “Rush” author Lisa Patton for a discussion and book signing Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Mary Jane Lessley of Signs Now will present “Top Tips for Winning Ways to Stay in Front of Your Market.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Church Health presents Thrive, a monthly gathering of stroke survivors and their families, Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m. in the Church Health Community Room, 1350 Concourse Ave. Through group reflection, social interaction, recreation and movement, we’ll explore how a balanced, healthy life after stroke is within reach. Cost is free. Visit churchhealth.org/event/thriveaugust or call Kevin Gibson at 901-701-2294 to register.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: It’s a Plant Party Thursday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Design a tiny landscape in a terrarium while getting expert advice on plant care. These indoor alt-gardens feature forgiving plants and soil mixed on site. Order small plates from Fratelli’s and bring your own drinks. Cost is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details and tickets.