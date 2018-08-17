When You Max Out Your 401(k)

VOL. 133 | NO. 163 | Friday, August 17, 2018

Ray’s Take: According to Bloomberg, only 41 percent of workers are saving in a 401(k) at the 79 percent of American companies that offer a plan to their employees. So if you are one of the 41 percent of Americans contributing to a 401(k), good work. And if you are contributing the maximum amount, which was $18,500 for 2018, you’re even better off, and certainly making progress towards a better retirement.

But the truth is only 4 percent of people earning below $50,000 a year max out their 401(k) each year and 11 percent of people who make between $50,000 and $100,000 do, according to a recent survey from Vanguard. Those folks making over $100,000 are the most likely to max out their 401(k), with 32 percent making the highest allowable contribution. That’s still a whopping 68 percent who are not. And those are higher earners who are probably accustomed to a fairly comfortable lifestyle.

If you are already maxing out, the next question becomes, “What do I do after that?” I recommend following this pattern.

First, you should have a plan, in writing, which quantifies the goals and all of the assumptions. If what you are saving in your qualified plan combined with existing investments meets these goals, spend the rest guilt-free. If the plan requires saving more than the maxed-out amount, then check with your tax preparer to see if you qualify for any other form of tax-deductible accounts. If so, fund them. Next, set up a non-qualified investment plan, in an allocation consistent with your goals.

That’s great to a point, but taxable distributions must be watched and taxes paid on even if reinvested. If those distributions (capital gains, dividends and interest) grow large enough, you can consider no-load tax deferred variable annuities. Gains can grow tax-deferred for extended periods and offer tax control, but are ultimately taxed as ordinary income.

If you are eligible, you can also invest in a ROTH IRA, which allows tax FREE accumulations and no required minimum distributions funded with after tax contributions.

Always consult with a trusted financial advisor, when trying to determine next steps for what to do when you have maxed out your 401(k).

Dana’s Take: As Ray and I head in the direction of retirement, the questions become, “When have we saved enough?” and, “How much of this can we spend and enjoy now?” Ah, that is the eternal question. It’s impossible to answer with accuracy, because no mortals know how long we will be around and under what circumstances. I guess if I knew a volcano would swallow me up in January, I could really blow it out. Conversely, I could match my aunt who turns 99 years fabulous this summer.

A trusted financial planner can help you chart the course as you go and offer guidance on those big questions.

Ray Brandon, CEO of Brandon Financial Planning, and his wife, Dana, a licensed clinical social worker, can be reached at brandonplanning.com.