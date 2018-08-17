Sherica Hymes Fulfills Childhood Dream to Own Her Own Business

VOL. 133 | NO. 163 | Friday, August 17, 2018

Memphis stands at the threshold of incredible possibility. In this series, we introduce innovative Memphians who are driving our city forward and forging its future success.

Recognizing and seizing opportunity is what Sherica Hymes has built a career – and a new business – on. It takes a tremendous amount of self-awareness and bravery to abandon an idea that isn’t working, but for Hymes, there is no other way to succeed.

She found her journey by accident when she came home to Memphis from college for the summer to intern for a staffing firm.

“Even with my little to no experience, I was able to put together a recruiting plan in the days before Google. I found that those things came naturally.”

Once it was time to return to college, the firm made the young mother an offer she couldn’t refuse.

After more than a decade in the staffing and recruiting arena, Hymes knew it was time to strike out on her own to follow a longtime dream of owning her own business.

“Even when I was young, I told my mother I would open a business called Polished Consulting,” she says with a laugh. “I didn’t know what it would look like, but I knew it would focus on people and relationships.”

About four years ago Hymes started accepting clients at a small, manageable level to test the waters. The result was like a strike of lighting.

“It was so rewarding that two years ago it was time to officially set up my business. I was able to staff out my whole team — and it was the dream team. The harmony and synergy we had while being able to produce high-quality work and have fun was phenomenal. In that moment I realized it was time to open Polished because I wanted to work like this every day.”

While she concedes she currently works two full-time jobs as a result of chasing her dream, she says that for now, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’ve found that doing what you love gives you so much energy that you can continue to do it, and you can do more than you thought you could,” Hymes said.

Though she “exudes passion from her pores,” Hymes knows more than a thing or two about what it takes to jump through hoops to get to where you want to be. “Failure has been my greatest teacher,” she explains. “I have learned so much from the things I didn’t do well. My biggest obstacle has been finding the time to tap out. You have to believe in your talents and your gifts, and if you’re going to bet on anything, bet on yourself. Until you step out and do it, you have no idea. I stepped off that cliff knowing that my resilience would be the trampoline that propels me to a higher cliff to do it all over again.”

Today, Polished Consulting LLC, a boutique consulting firm specializing in a wide range of business strategies, helps organizations recognize gaps between goals and actual performance and output.

“I help organizations find their gaps, and then solve for them. People don’t see their blind spots, and because I don’t have an emotional attachment, I’m able to see the situation more clearly. What I’ve found is that people think I’m going to tell them what they’re doing wrong. When in reality I’m going to figure out how to capitalize on what they’re doing right.”

As if her plate isn’t full enough, Hymes also created the Total Woman Summit, which she envisioned to be a one-stop-shop for the modern woman.

“I wanted to create a summit that addressed the total woman, not just one aspect of her life — mind, body, finances, spirituality, and career. The environment of the conference is such that it gives women permission to make themselves a priority. If you can influence a woman, you can influence a whole family and community.” The Total Woman Summit will be held Oct. 6.

Sherica Hymes is a graduate of New Memphis’ Fellows program. Learn more at newmemphis.org.