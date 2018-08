NY University offers free tuition for all medical studentsS

VOL. 133 | NO. 163 | Friday, August 17, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — New York University is offering free tuition for all of its medical students.

The Wall Street Journal reports on Thursday that the move is a first among major U.S. medical schools.

Rising tuition and six-figure loans have been pushing new doctors into higher-paying fields and contributing to a shortage of researchers and primary care physicians.

The associate dean for admission and financial aid, Dr. Rafael Rivera, says there's a "moral imperative" to reduce debt.

Tuition had been set at about $55,000 for the coming year.

Most medical students will still need to pay about $29,000 for annual room, board and other living expenses.

NYU estimates it will need about $600 million to fund the tuition package in perpetuity. It has raised more than $450 million.

