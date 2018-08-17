Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 163 | Friday, August 17, 2018

NY University offers free tuition for all medical studentsS

The Associated Press

Updated 12:43PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP) — New York University is offering free tuition for all of its medical students.

The Wall Street Journal reports on Thursday that the move is a first among major U.S. medical schools.

Rising tuition and six-figure loans have been pushing new doctors into higher-paying fields and contributing to a shortage of researchers and primary care physicians.

The associate dean for admission and financial aid, Dr. Rafael Rivera, says there's a "moral imperative" to reduce debt.

Tuition had been set at about $55,000 for the coming year.

Most medical students will still need to pay about $29,000 for annual room, board and other living expenses.

NYU estimates it will need about $600 million to fund the tuition package in perpetuity. It has raised more than $450 million.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 68 321 13,763
MORTGAGES 79 340 15,906
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 24 2,163
BUILDING PERMITS 265 765 28,522
BANKRUPTCIES 49 227 8,877
BUSINESS LICENSES 28 113 4,678
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 25 118 5,511
MARRIAGE LICENSES 16 73 2,967

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.