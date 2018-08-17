VOL. 133 | NO. 163 | Friday, August 17, 2018

The National Civil Rights Museum hosts the Drop the Mic Symposium Friday, Aug. 17, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the museum, 450 Mulberry St. The symposium features a master class with four-time Individual World Poetry Slam champion Ed Mabrey; a keynote by Grammy Award-winning spoken-word artist and author J. Ivy; four workshop tracks – activism, youth voice, technique and business; and an open mic session for participants and facilitators. Free and open to the public. Visit civilrightsmuseum.org/drop-the-mic-symposium for details and registration.

The Drop the Mic event continues Saturday, Aug. 18, with the Drop the Mic Poetry Slam from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Paradise Entertainment Center, 645 Georgia Ave. Qualifying poets and spoken-word artists in three age categories will compete for cash prizes in the slam, which is themed “Freedom Forward.” Both events are free and open to the public. Visit civilrightsmuseum.org/drop-the-mic to RSVP.

Memphis Farmers Market is open Saturday, Aug. 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Central Station Pavilion, South Front Street at G.E. Patterson Avenue. Open Saturdays through October, rain or shine. Free parking adjacent to the market. Visit memphisfarmersmarket.com for a list of vendors and what’s in season.

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School presents “Magic Carpet: On Your Toes with the Sugar Plum Fairy and Roudnev Ballet” Saturday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. at 60 Perkins Road Extended. Children ages 2-8 are invited to grab their tutus and magic carpet for dancing adventures around the world. Tickets are $5 for children and free for adults. Visit buckmanartscenter.com.

Junior League of Memphis hosts a new fundraiser, the College Football Kickoff Party, Saturday, Aug. 18, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Junior League Community Resource Center front lawn, 3475 Central Ave. Food trucks and restaurants will be on site, and a cash/card bar will be selling wine and beer. Tickets are $10 (children younger than 13 are free); ticket purchase includes two free High Cotton draft beers. Visit jlmemphis.org.

The Orpheum Theatre kicks off the 2018-19 On Stage at the Halloran Centre series with country and roots singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell Saturday, Aug. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran, 225 S. Main St. A pre-concert lobby showcase featuring a local musician begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for tickets and a series schedule.