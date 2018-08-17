VOL. 133 | NO. 163 | Friday, August 17, 2018

Memphis Continues Program For Young Alumni Tickets

Any person who graduated from the University of Memphis in December 2017, May 2018 or August 2018 with an undergraduate, graduate, doctoral or professional degree is eligible to receive two free 2018 Memphis Football season tickets.

In addition, anyone who graduated from the University of Memphis between the periods of December 2014 and August 2017 is eligible to participate in the Young Alumni discount ticket program.

Those eligible for the Young Alumni program can purchase up to two season tickets for $80 each. Tickets are located in sections 116, 177 and 123 of Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, near the student section. The Ticket Office will also work to fulfill any requests to sit near other friends or family who are also participating in the Young Alumni program.

The tickets must be claimed in person at the Athletic Ticket Office located inside the Penny Hardaway Hall of Fame at 570 Normal St. A photo ID will be required to obtain or purchase tickets. Graduation records will be verified, and signature of the receipt will be required. All free and discounted Young Alumni tickets must be claimed no later than Thursday, Aug. 30.

For more information, call the Athletic Ticket Office at 901-678-2331.

– Don Wade

New Starbucks Planned Near I-40/Whitten Exit

Morning commuters near the Whitten-Interstate 40 junction soon will have a more convenient way to jolt their senses as Starbucks plans a new location.

A new Starbucks appears headed for Northeast Memphis, according to the latest building permit applications.

The online document shows Starbucks as the tenant for a $750,000 shell building planned at 1975 Whitten Road.

The address is a vacant lot near the northwest corner of Whitten and Raleigh LaGrange Road, according to the Shelby County Register’s website. The location is just north of the Interstate 40 exit at Whitten and also just north of the Walmart Supercenter at 6727 Raleigh LaGrange.

The closest existing Starbucks is 2.4 miles away at 1615 Sycamore View, also right off of an exit along the I-40 corridor.

– Special to The Daily News

ServiceMaster to Hold Annual Day of Service

More than 3,000 ServiceMaster employees, including nearly 700 from Memphis home offices, will fan out to schools, charities and neighborhoods Friday for a fifth annual day of service.

We Care Day at ServiceMaster will focus on cleanup and beautification, delivery and preparation of school supplies and meals, and helping hospital patients and disadvantaged children.

Among targeted sites are St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, Hope House, Soulsville, the riverfront and Youth Villages in Bartlett.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, headquartered Downtown, provides residential and commercial services such as janitorial, pest control and home service plans through a network of 8,000-plus company-owned locations and franchise and license agreements.

– Special to The Daily News

Grizzlies Start Caravan Friday at AutoZone Park

The Memphis Grizzlies will tour the Mid-South for their Sixth Annual Regional Caravan Tour set to tip-off Friday, Aug. 17, at AutoZone Park for Grit Grind Night when the Memphis Redbirds take on the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m.

The Caravan Tour will go throughout August and Labor Day Weekend with five scheduled stops in Little Rock (Ark.), Jackson (Miss.), Birmingham (Ala.), Jackson (Tenn.) and Nashville.

The Redbirds will be wearing the fourth annual Grizzlies-themed Redbirds jerseys; the jerseys will be auctioned off during the game to benefit both the Redbirds and Grizzlies’ community foundations. Jerseys will be signed by Redbirds players postgame.

In addition, attendees can enjoy inflatables on the plaza pregame and take photos with Grizz, the Grizz Girls and the Claw Crew. Fans who attend Grizzlies Night at AutoZone Park and Grizzlies Opening Night at FedExForum this October can purchase a limited-time ticket package.

Fans can follow the Caravan Tour through its scheduled stops by checking Grizzlies.com, and all affiliated social sites of the Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram and “Memphis Grizzlies” on Facebook).

– Don Wade

Elvis Mobile Home Up for Auction

Elvis fans looking for a piece of the King could take home a number of items, from a miniature Graceland replica on wheels to a 60-foot, two-bedroom mobile home Elvis and Priscilla Presley stayed in at Circle G Ranch.

The items are part of the “Legends: Iconic Film & Music Memorabilia Auction” Beverly Hills, California-based GWS Auctions is hosting Aug. 25.

The trailer was manufactured by Delta and was recently restored to the condition in which the Presley’s left it – complete with wood paneling and gold finishings.

As of press time Thursday, the mobile home had one bid at $2,500. The trailer is currently owned by a museum and will come with a bill of sale and the original paperwork, including a notarized bill of sale from 1967, signed by the King himself.

The miniature Graceland is a custom-made traveling mobile museum that was featured on the YouTube series, “Jay Leno’s Garage.”

The 30-foot trailer includes five display cases, two chandeliers, white crown molding and a video system made for playing Elvis concerts as guests take the tour.

– Daily News staff