USL Memphis grabs veteran coach Tim Mulqueen to lead the team’s inaugural season

Tim Mulqueen, a coach with more than 20 years experience, was named Wednesday as the first coach of the USL Memphis soccer team.

Mulqueen was introduced during a Wednesday afternoon press conference at AutoZone Park, where the team will play its home games.

Mulqueen most recently served as assistant coach for Orlando City Soccer Club of Major League Soccer. He also had coaching stints in the MLS with the Kansas City Wizards and the New York/New Jersey Metro Stars.

Mulqueen has a long-standing relationship with legendary goalie Tim Howard, the USL Memphis advisor. Mulqueen, drawn by Howard’s talents at 12 years old, trained Howard for free at Mulqueen’s skills clinic in Metuchen, New Jersey.