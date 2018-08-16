Slot Payoff? Anthony Miller Could Be Just That For Chicago

VOL. 133 | NO. 162 | Thursday, August 16, 2018

Pretty much everyone seems to believe the Chicago Bears got a steal when they selected University of Memphis wideout Anthony Miller No. 51 overall in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

But Miller has been so impressive in training camp working out of the slot (and yes, that makes him attractive in PPR fantasy football leagues) that the Chicago Tribune speculated on the numbers he might put up in his rookie season.

Although not exactly a prediction, football writer Brad Biggs indicated that 50 catches and perhaps a half-dozen touchdowns are not unreasonable expectations. The franchise record for receptions by a first-year wide receiver is 45 and shared by two players, most recently Johnny Knox in 2009.

Pro Football Focus went even further, predicting Miller will have the most receptions from the slot in the NFL this season.

Michael Porter Jr. plans to start NBA

season in uniform

Second surgery the charm? Michael Porter Jr. and the Denver Nuggets certainly hope so.

Porter Jr. says he aims to be ready for the start of the NBA season after undergoing a second spinal procedure in July. Projected to go as high as the top five in the recent NBA Draft – and some “experts” predicted the Memphis Grizzlies would take Porter at No. 4 – he fell to No. 14 and Denver.

Last fall Porter was a freshman at Missouri and considered a top prospect in his class. But back pain led to his first procedure in November. He played but three games for Missouri and never looked right.

Still, at 6-10 and 215 pounds and perceived to have as much athleticism as anyone his size in the draft, Porter was tempting for teams. But the back issues scared away many front offices, especially after scheduled workouts were cancelled.

“Gotta heal up, but I feel great,” Porter Jr. told ESPN. “I’m able to do get on the court a little bit … do different things. But my rehab has definitely been very conservative. They’re really taking it easy with me, being patient with me.”

Here’s hoping all goes well for Porter Jr., but until he proves otherwise he is the biggest risk the Grizzlies wisely chose not to take.

Writer says Carmelo Anthony would have made Houston Rockets NBA champions

With Carmelo Anthony now coming to the Houston Rockets, Houston Chronicle writer Jerome Solomon decided to look back to the Western Conference Finals when Houston played the eventual NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

Anthony, Solomon believes, would have changed everything.

“Add Anthony to the Rockets during last year’s playoff run – drop in him around Game 6 of the conference finals – and they would have beaten the Warriors and gone on to win the title,” he wrote. “Instead, the Rockets go to sleep counting the bricks on a loop from their 0-for-27 stretch of 3-pointers in Game 7 … Anthony for a couple of games could have been the difference-maker.”

Right, because there’s no chance Carmelo fires up any bricks. And he might have made several Tony Allen-like defensive plays to switch the momentum.

Please.

It’s one thing to make the case that Anthony can find a meaningful role on a team that doesn’t need an aging ball-stopper, and it’s another to imagine this fading star – in hindsight – rescuing the Rockets and making them NBA champions.

Crazy is the gentlest word we can think of for that theory.

Memphis Tigers’ first opponent ready for “breakout” year?

On Sept. 1, the University of Memphis opens the football season at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium against FCS foe Mercer. The Bears went 5-6 (4-4) last season, but in a preview Hero Sports pegs them as team ready to make a major move in the Southern Conference in 2018.

Worth remembering: Mercer was still within seven points of Auburn in the fourth quarter last season before losing 24-10.

So if that scares you, here’s something to make you feel better: Their last game of the season was at Alabama and they lost 56-0.