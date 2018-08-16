Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 162 | Thursday, August 16, 2018

New Admissions to Greenville Nursing Home Suspended

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's health commissioner has suspended admissions to a nursing home after an investigation found problems with the facility.

Commissioner John Dreyzehner said in a news release Tuesday that Laughlin Health Care Center in Greeneville has been ordered not to admit new residents. The release says investigators found violations related to the facility's administration, performance improvement and nursing services.

Dreyzehner imposed $6,000 in civil penalties. A special monitor has been appointed to review the 90-bed nursing home's operations.

Admissions to an assisted care living facility may be suspended when conditions are detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of residents.

The facility has the right to a hearing regarding the suspension.

