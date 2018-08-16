Labor Day Getaways From Memphis

VOL. 133 | NO. 162 | Thursday, August 16, 2018

In all of the Labor Days I’ve experienced – I’m 41 so it’s more than a few – I’ve only traveled overnight once. It was in 2015 for a friend’s wedding in Cincinnati.

Otherwise, my Labor Day weekend travels have consisted of a few nearby football road trips.

And I always came home after the game.

So I don’t come at the idea of Labor Day travel from experience. In fact, if I’m honest, I don’t like the idea of Labor Day travel.

The weekend falls at the end of a long summer. It’s still hot, and while escaping to New England or the Pacific Northwest is appealing, I’ve just never thought strongly enough to actually buy airfare for a long weekend that far away. I’d rather relax at home one last weekend before the busy school calendar kicks in.

But not everyone feels the way I do. Some people want to take advantage of the three-day weekend and enjoy a quick getaway to the Gulf Coast or Pickwick Lake.

If you want to travel for Labor Day and your plans have you flying, well, you probably already have that figured out. But if your current plans call for saying goodbye to summer while at home, here are some ideas to help you reconsider and head out for a trip somewhere closer to Memphis.

Attend a college football game: If you have a favorite team this is already on your mind. But I also like attending random games in cool spots. Michigan at Notre Dame is a bit far for a weekend drive, but that will be a fantastic game. I’d also consider a drive down to Jerry World in Arlington, Texas, and watch Miami vs. LSU. It’s the lone Sunday game of the weekend.

Visit Asheville: It’s seven to eight hours, so not exactly a short drive but it’s possible for a three-day weekend. The Asheville area is beautiful during the fall, but also more crowded. So why not enjoy the Biltmore, the city’s beer scene and all of its outdoors possibilities before the crowds converge for fall foliage season?

Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail: A friend recently asked on Facebook for weekend getaway recommendations and I immediately thought of Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, centered on Bardstown just south of Louisville. It’s five hours from Memphis, and if you like quaint small towns and great bourbon, this is the place for you.

Mississippi Gulf Coast: Sure, head to the beach if you want, or you could mix it up and go somewhere like Ocean Springs. The Mississippi coastal community features an annual art walk in its downtown the Saturday of Labor Day weekend. And if you need the beach, there are still solid options to get the sand between your toes as you gaze out at the Gulf.

Fairhope, Alabama: Located between Mobile and Gulf Shores is the little artsy town of Fairhope. Filled with galleries, shops and great restaurants, we always make a point of spending a few hours or even an extra night when we head down to the Gulf Shores/Orange Beach area.’

Lance Wiedower can be reached at tripsbylance.com.