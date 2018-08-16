VOL. 133 | NO. 162 | Thursday, August 16, 2018

The Metal Museum holds its reception for new apprentices Thursday, Aug. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 374 Metal Museum Drive. Welcome the museum’s new blacksmithing and foundry apprentices and browse a pop-up exhibition featuring works by each Metal Museum apprentice. Visit metalmuseum.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Nature at Night Thursday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Join an MBG staff member on an evening guided tour of the gardens. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Novel hosts Inman Majors, signing and discussing “Penelope Lemon: Game On!” Thursday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

The National Civil Rights Museum hosts the Drop the Mic Symposium Friday, Aug. 17, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the museum, 450 Mulberry St. The symposium features a master class with four-time Individual World Poetry Slam champion Ed Mabrey; a keynote by Grammy Award-winning spoken-word artist and author J. Ivy; four workshop tracks – activism, youth voice, technique and business; and an open mic session for participants and facilitators. Free and open to the public. Visit civilrightsmuseum.org/drop-the-mic-symposium for details and registration. The event continues Saturday, Aug. 18, with the Drop the Mic Poetry Slam from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Paradise Entertainment Center, 645 Georgia Ave. Qualifying poets and spoken-word artists in three age categories will compete for cash prizes in the slam, which is themed “Freedom Forward.” Both events are free and open to the public. Visit civilrightsmuseum.org/drop-the-mic to RSVP.

Junior League of Memphis hosts a new fundraiser, the College Football Kickoff Party, Saturday, Aug. 18, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Junior League Community Resource Center front lawn, 3475 Central Ave. Food trucks and restaurants will be on site, and a cash/card bar will be selling wine and beer. Tickets are $10 (children younger than 13 are free); ticket purchase includes two free High Cotton draft beers. Visit jlmemphis.org.

The Orpheum Theatre kicks off the 2018-19 On Stage at the Halloran Centre series with country and roots singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell Saturday, Aug. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran, 225 S. Main St. A pre-concert lobby showcase featuring a local musician begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for tickets and a series schedule.