Newsmakers: Aug. 15, 2018

VOL. 133 | NO. 161 | Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Joseph W. Smith, associate attorney at Rice, Amundsen & Caperton PLLC, has been selected as an associate member in the Leo S. Bearman Sr. American Inn of Court. Smith was nominated and voted by the Masters of the Inn. He began his legal career at Rice, Amundsen & Caperton as a runner during his undergraduate studies at the University of Memphis and continued as a law clerk while attending the U of M Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law. He joined the firm as an attorney in May 2016 and focuses his practice on all aspects of domestic relations, including divorce, custody, support and adoption.

Dr. James C. Ragain Jr. has been named dean of the College of Dentistry at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Ragain most recently served as an associate professor in restorative dentistry and interim chair of the Department of General Practice Dentistry for the UTHSC College of Dentistry. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the UTHSC College of Dentistry. He is the first alumnus of the UTHSC College of Dentistry to become dean.

Inferno recently added three new employees:

• Derikah Scott, junior art director, collaborates with copywriters and the creative, account service and interactive teams to conceptualize and design projects. Scott earned a bachelor’s degree in design arts from Memphis College of Art with a concentration in graphic design.

• Naø Lewandowski, PR account executive, works with the public relations team to expand upon clients’ brand perception and messaging. Prior to joining inferno, Lewandowski served as songwriting division head and assistant professor of modern music at Visible Music College. She also worked as a publicity assistant for Signal Flow PR.

• Chris Duncan, senior account executive. serves as a strategic lead on the account service team, monitoring the efforts of various departments to complete projects on time, on strategy and within budget. He previously served as the development manager at Shelby Farms Park Conservancy.

Jason M. Goldstein has joined the law firm of Harkavy Shainberg Kaplan & Dunstan PLC, where he will represent clients in civil matters, including civil litigation, landlord and tenant representation, estate planning, commercial real estate transactions, and commercial and residential real estate closings. Goldstein received his law degree from the University of Miami School of Law and his undergraduate degree from The George Washington University.

Attorney Johnna Main Bailey has joined the Memphis office of Siskind Susser P.C., where she will focus her practice on family-based immigration and removal defense. Her experience includes adjustment of status, asylum, cancellation of removal, immigration implications of criminal convictions, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), naturalization, Violence Against Women Act, U visas and withholding of removal. Prior to joining Siskind Susser, Main Bailey represented individuals and employers in all aspects of immigration law.

Volunteer Tennessee, the state’s governor-appointed commission on volunteerism and service, recently announced Tennessee received more than $4 million in AmeriCorps funding from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS). The Memphis organizations receiving grants are Artesian Schools Inc., $152,306; Alder Graduate School of Education, $12,000; Bridge Builders Expansion – BRIDGES USA Inc., $148,092; City Year Memphis, $605,000; Generations – Porter-Leath, $322,320; Memphis Teacher Residency, $393,900; and Teach for America, Memphis, $125,000. In addition, The Relay New Teacher Pathway – Relay Graduate School of Education won a no-cost grant for its Nashville and Memphis programs.

West Cancer Center has been awarded the highest level of quality patient care by the National Committee for Quality Assurance, a private, nonprofit organization that accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. West is one of 36 practices in the country to receive the highest rating. It has achieved NCQA status since 2012.