Kirby Smart, Georgia Pledge Past Won’t Hurt Immediate Future

Georgia’s Kirby Smart will never forget second-and-26. How can he? But a lot of great things happened before that 26-23 loss in overtime to Alabama and mentor Nick Saban in the National Championship Game, including the overtime win against Oklahoma in the national semifinals and beating Auburn in the SEC title game.

Yet, it is the horror of that last play that is Smart’s defining moment. Any hope that the outside world would reset to the bigger picture went away when ESPN began unfurling the narrative for the coming college football season.

“I got to watch it early with `Get Up!’ with Mike Greenberg,” the Georgia coach said. “I thought they might open with the SEC championship, but of course not. That’s part of it.”

His competitors nationally, not to mention in the SEC East, have no reason to feel sympathetic, however. The Bulldogs boast the country’s No. 1 recruiting class and a favorable schedule. Playing at South Carolina in Week 2 provides an early test and Auburn comes to Athens on Nov. 10 in a game with a major impact on both division races. Otherwise, it’s a wide open field in front of them.

The quarterback situation might look different from the Sept. 8 game at South Carolina to when the Bulldogs play Auburn. But this is because Smart has options. Good ones. Sophomore Jake Fromm shined as a freshman with 24 TD passes to just seven interceptions and showed a knack for the big play. But now another freshman, Justin Fields, sits just off his shoulder, offering the offense passing and running talent that has Smart intrigued enough that he has held Fromm out of media interviews (the protégé doesn’t need the mess the mentor has had as the season draws near).

Inside linebacker Roquan Smith, last year’s SEC Defensive Player of the Year, is now working in the NFL, and Georgia does not have any one player ready to step into those oversized shoes. But the Bulldogs still have much defensive talent, including at linebacker. A unit that was sixth nationally in 2017 in points allowed (16.4 ppg) won’t see much of a drop-off unless depth becomes an issue in the secondary.

The loss of running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel is significant, but the aptly named D’Andre Swift averaged 7.6 yards per carry last season and the sophomore has the talent to be a featured SEC back. And the offensive line is somewhere between huge and gigantic.

“We’ve got guys who are 360 pounds, 6-7, and no fat,” said senior defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter. “I’m like, you’re supposed to be an offensive lineman, but you look like an Olympic bodybuilder and you’re out here trying to block me.”

As difficult as getting over the national title near-miss is – “not looking back on last season, but looking forward to the future,” vows wide receiver Terry Godwin – Georgia is positioned to return to college football’s final four.

Georgia’s fans, in fact, expect it.

“This season for us is going to be simple,” Smart said. “It’s going to be the measure of potential vs. effectiveness. I think potential is dormant ability. And I think effectiveness is what we get out of our potential.

“We talk to our players all the time: The pressure is really a privilege. You should feel privileged to have the pressure to win games, to have expectations.

“If you do things a certain way, then you can get to certain places,” Smart said. “We just have to be able to finish it when we get there.”