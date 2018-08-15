VOL. 133 | NO. 161 | Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Gary Robinson will present “Whatever Happened to Newspapers and What is Happening at SCORE Memphis.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

A Novel Book Club meets Wednesday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. at Novel, 387 Perkins Road Extended. The club, hosted the third Wednesday of every month, covers a wide variety of genres, interests and reading styles, with book club members involved in choosing future selections. This month’s book is “Cold Comfort Farm” by Stella Gibbons. Visit novelmemphis.com.

The Metal Museum holds its reception for new apprentices Thursday, Aug. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 374 Metal Museum Drive. Welcome the museum’s new blacksmithing and foundry apprentices and browse a pop-up exhibition of works by each apprentice. Visit metalmuseum.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Nature at Night Thursday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Join an MBG staff member on an evening guided tour of the gardens. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Novel hosts Inman Majors, signing and discussing “Penelope Lemon: Game On!” Thursday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Memphis Farmers Market is open Saturday, Aug. 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Central Station Pavilion, South Front Street at G.E. Patterson Avenue. Open Saturdays through October, rain or shine. Free parking adjacent to the market. Visit memphisfarmersmarket.com.

Junior League of Memphis hosts a new fundraiser, the College Football Kickoff Party, Saturday, Aug. 18, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Junior League Community Resource Center front lawn, 3475 Central Ave. Food trucks and restaurants will be on site, and a cash/card bar will be selling wine and beer. Tickets are $10 (children younger than 13 are free); ticket purchase includes two free High Cotton draft beers. Visit jlmemphis.org.

The National Civil Rights Museum’s 2018 Drop the Mic Poetry Slam takes place Saturday, Aug. 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Paradise Entertainment Center, 645 Georgia Ave. Qualifying poets and spoken word artists in three age categories will compete for cash prizes in the slam, which is themed “Freedom Forward.” Free and open to the public. Visit civilrightsmuseum.org/drop-the-mic to RSVP.