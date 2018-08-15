Trader Joe’s Moves Closer to Opening in Germantown

VOL. 133 | NO. 160 | Tuesday, August 14, 2018

After years of waiting, anticipation and uncertainty over reports of Trader Joe’s arrival in the area, the California-based business is on the verge of opening its Germantown location.

The red-lettered Trader Joe’s sign recently was erected above the entrance to the former Kroger location at 2130 Exeter. The store is one of the main tenants in the Germantown Collection Shopping Center undergoing a makeover near the northeast corner of Exeter and Poplar.

Trader Joe’s aims to open its Germantown store early next month, the chain’s public relations director, Kenya Friend-Daniel, said Tuesday.

The opening is close enough that the store has attached a banner on the fence in front of the construction site seeking applications. Crews worked across the property early Tuesday morning, while inside more workers revamped the interior.

“We hope to confirm a date by the end of the week,’’ Friend-Daniel said of the opening. “… Hiring is underway. The sign went up yesterday. Things can come up at the last minute, but we feel good about an early-September date.’’

The opening will finally end about three years of starts and stops by Trader Joe’s, which announced in 2015 a store was coming to Germantown. Trader Joe’s originally was to have opened in the third quarter of 2016.

Among the twists and turns that delayed the project was a change in developers.

The space became available after Kroger moved from the former location on Exeter to a new, expanded store on Farmington between Germantown Road and Exeter, across from Germantown City Hall.

Through some of the process, Trader Joe’s became coy about its plans for a local store. Even as Germantown officials reviewed various applications for the development of the property, those representing the site wouldn’t acknowledge a Trader Joe’s was destined for the old Kroger building.

In May, the Trader Joe’s website stated the company would open its Germantown location in late 2018.

As of Tuesday, Trader Joe’s had 479 stores, with plans to open two more on Sept. 6.