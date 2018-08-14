Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 160 | Tuesday, August 14, 2018

FBI Fires Agent Peter Strzok in Wake of Anti-Trump Text Messages

The Associated Press

Updated 11:00AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has fired a longtime agent who once worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation after he sent text messages criticizing President Donald Trump to a colleague.

Former agent Peter Strzok was removed from Mueller's team a year ago after the text messages were discovered. The FBI had been reviewing his employment. Strzok's lawyer said he was fired late Friday by FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich.

The lawyer, Aitan Goelman, criticized the firing in a statement Monday, saying Strzok was fired because of political pressure and "to punish Special Agent Strzok for political speech protected by the First Amendment." He said the firing "should be deeply troubling to all Americans."

Trump has repeatedly criticized Strzok on Twitter. The FBI did not have immediate comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

