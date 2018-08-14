VOL. 133 | NO. 160 | Tuesday, August 14, 2018

NAWBO Memphis meets Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Jozelle Booker, president and CEO of the Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum, will present “Preparing For The Major League: Doing Business with Big Businesses.” Tickets are $25 for NAWBO members and $35 for guests. Register at nawbomemphis.org.

Playhouse on the Square will host the Great Wine Performances wine tasting Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Playhouse, 66 S. Cooper St. Characters in full costume will describe the wines. As guests sip, they can test their theatrical expertise for a slew of prizes. Tickets are $50 in advance or $65 at the door. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org or call 901-726-4656.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Gary Robinson will present “Whatever Happened to Newspapers and What is Happening at SCORE Memphis.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

A Novel Book Club meets Wednesday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. at Novel, 387 Perkins Road Extended. The club, hosted the third Wednesday of every month, covers a wide variety of genres, interests and reading styles, with book club members involved in choosing future selections. This month’s book is “Cold Comfort Farm” by Stella Gibbons. Visit novelmemphis.com.

The Metal Museum holds its reception for new apprentices Thursday, Aug. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 374 Metal Museum Drive. Welcome the museum’s new blacksmithing and foundry apprentices and browse a pop-up exhibition featuring works by each Metal Museum apprentice. Visit metalmuseum.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Nature at Night Thursday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Join an MBG staff member on an evening guided tour of the gardens. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Novel hosts Inman Majors, signing and discussing “Penelope Lemon: Game On!” Thursday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Memphis Farmers Market is open Saturday, Aug. 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Central Station Pavilion, South Front Street at G.E. Patterson Avenue. Open Saturdays through October, rain or shine. Free parking adjacent to the market. Visit memphisfarmersmarket.com for a list of vendors and what’s in season.