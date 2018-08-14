Commission Delays Quinn Road Development After Collierville Opposition

VOL. 133 | NO. 160 | Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Shelby County commissioners delayed a vote on approving a 500-plus home development on Quinn Road – in unincorporated Shelby County just south of Collierville – during its meeting Monday afternoon.

The development is in Collierville’s annexation reserve area. Since 2015, state law requires any annexation by a city in Tennessee must ve approved in a referendum of the residents of the area to be annexed.

The Quinn Road project is an important consideration of what becomes of the reserve areas mapped out by cities.

The commission decided to delay the vote to talk more with all sides in a dispute between the developers and Collierville town leaders.

The Quinn Road development will have roughly 539 homes, each valued at $500,000, and will be marketed to those over the age of 55.

The ordinance was sent down by land use planning, transportation and codes committee chairman Terry Roland without a recommendation in hopes of it being passed Monday.

Outgoing commissioner Roland said the development could result in about $3 million in additional property tax revenue for Shelby County.

“It’s helping us replenish our money, but it’s also getting it from areas where we don’t have to tax people (as much),” Roland said.

The commission’s decision also allows Collierville and the developers of the Quinn Road project two weeks to reach a compromise. The county nor city would not be responsible for sewer for the development and the Town of Collierville would not have to use its police or fire services or school system.

Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner has expressed his concerns about the development, because he said it goes against Collierville’s Land Use Plan, which plans for a 389-home development in Collierville. Joyner added previous attempts of reaching a compromise with developers were unsuccessful and if the ordinance passes it would result in property values for Collierville residents to decrease.

“It is something the Town of Collierville feels adamantly is not good for the Town of Collierville and for the residents who currently live in that area,” Joyner said. “We’re going to fight until we either go down in victory or defeat.”

Commissioner Mark Billingsley, who was prepared to vote on the issue Monday, said he sees both sides of the argument.

“It’s a very tough decision,” he said. “You’ve got a municipality that is weighing on a piece of land that doesn’t necessarily follow in their boundaries. I’m hopeful before this (county commission) body leaves, a decision can be made. That’s only fair to the people of Collierville and the developer.”

If a compromise is not reached by the parties before the commission’s Aug. 27 meeting, commissioners will once again vote on the ordinance. The Aug. 27 meeting is the last one for the current county commission and mayor.

On Sept. 1, mayor-elect Lee Harris and eight new commissioners on the 13-member body will take office.

Commissioners approve Airbnb ordinance

Commissioners approved an ordinance that will soon require Airbnb operators in unincorporated parts of Shelby County to pay a 5-percent county bed tax.

Commissioners in favor of the ordinance argued Airbnb operators should be treated like every other business in the county and will help level the playing field between hotels and Airbnbs.

Reaves, who was against the ordinance, did not want to raise taxes on Airbnb operators, because he believed it would ultimately hurt their businesses moving forward.

After a lengthy discussion between commissioners and hearing from several Airbnb operators within Shelby County, the ordinance got 11 yes votes and two no votes from commissioners Steve Basar and Reaves.