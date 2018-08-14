Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 160 | Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Collins' Exit Prompts GOP Scramble, Ballot Questions

The Associated Press

Updated 1:44PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Congressman Chris Collins' decision not to seek re-election following his insider trading arrest has Republicans trying to figure out how to remove his name from the ballot — and replace it with a new nominee.

Under New York law, the best option may be for local Republicans to select Collins as a place-holding nominee for another position such as county clerk — leaving his place on the congressional ballot vacant.

Several local Republicans are considered contenders in the right-leaning district between Buffalo and Rochester. Local party leaders will pick the new nominee.

Collins has pleaded not guilty to charges that he helped his son avoid big stock losses by giving him inside information about a company's failed drug trials.

The eventual Republican nominee will face Grand Island town Supervisor Nate McMurray, a Democrat.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

