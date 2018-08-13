The Week Ahead: Aug. 13-19

VOL. 133 | NO. 159 | Monday, August 13, 2018

Good morning, Memphis! A host a government meetings and late summer movie offerings mark this week in mid-August. The Labor Day holiday weekend and start of football season isn’t too far off.

Every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. this summer have fun with Memphis Music Trivia and Crosstown Brewing. Hosted by Rock N’ Soul Museum. Prizes include $50 for first place, $20 for second, and $10 for third, plus a secret surprise for the team that has the best name. Learn more at memphisrocknsoul.org.

At least Downtown Memphis Commission meetings happen this week. The Center City Revenue Corp.’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday. On that meeting’s agenda is One Commerce Square’s new owner request for assignment of existing PILOT lease.

The Center City Development Corp.’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. That meeting’s agenda includes a Downtown Slider Inn exterior improvement grant, an Allworld Project Management development loan request and a Maggie H. Isabel Street & Rendezvous Alley Improvement Project.

The Germantown Planning Commission also hosts multiple meetings this week. On Tuesday is the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting and on Thursday is the Industrial Development Board meeting followed by the Neighborhood Preservation Commission meeting.

On Friday, Neighborhood Preservation Inc. and BLDG Memphis host the Memphis Community Development Book Club. Readers will be discussing Alan Mallach’s “Divided City.” The city planner’s book explores urban revival in industrial cities like Pittsburgh, Detroit, Cleveland and Baltimore and the role of governments, nonprofits and citizens. The event will be held from 4-5 p.m. at NPI’s offices, 314 A.W. Willis Ave.

Through the month of August the Downtown Memphis Commission is hosting The Hive Collective, a co-working and retail space at 100 Peabody Place, as part of the organization’s Open on Main initiative. And, on Saturday, The Hive Collective is hosting a “How to Hire a Creative” workshop geared toward those involved in small businesses, startups and established companies. The event is pay-what-you-can, but the suggested donation of $10 includes both beer and coffee.

Worst Movies Ever? That’s the theme for the Saturday iteration of Time Warp Drive-In Series at Malco’s Summer Drive-In attendees can watch (in order), “Plan 9 From Outer Space,” “Troll 2,” “Miami Connection,” and “Birdemic and Manos: The Hands of Fate.” Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movies start at dusk. Tickets are $10 per person.

