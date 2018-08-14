Frontier Airlines Launches Service from Memphis to San Antonio

VOL. 133 | NO. 159 | Monday, August 13, 2018

Frontier Airlines’ new nonstop flight between Memphis and San Antonio launched Monday, filling another service gap left by the downsizing of Delta Air Line’s former Memphis hub.

Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority board chairman Pace Cooper hailed the twice-a-week San Antonio flight as another step toward rebuilding reduced service at Memphis International Airport.

“We’re trying to grow by baby steps, and this is another great step for the Memphis airport,” Cooper said Monday morning, shortly before arrival of the first inbound flight from San Antonio.

Although the flight operates only Mondays and Fridays, Cooper said airport officials hope there is enough demand for Frontier to increase frequency.

San Antonio’s addition brings to 33 the number of cities served nonstop from Memphis. It’s Frontier’s fifth city from Memphis, joining Denver, Las Vegas, Philadelphia and Orlando.

Frontier is using a 150-seat Airbus 319 aircraft for the flight. It departs San Antonio at 7:15 a.m. and arrives in Memphis at 9:12 a.m. It leaves Memphis at 9:57 a.m. and is back in San Antonio at 11:52 a.m.

San Antonio is one of numerous cities to which Memphis has lacked nonstop service since Delta wound down its connecting hub five years ago. It has been one of the airport’s top destinations not currently served by a nonstop, behind Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Raleigh, Salt Lake City and Portland.