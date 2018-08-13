Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 159 | Monday, August 13, 2018

Around Memphis: August 13, 2018

Updated 3:14PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

The Daily News offers a weekly roundup of Memphis-related headlines from around the web, adding context and new perspectives to the original content we produce on a daily basis. Here are some recent stories worth checking out…

The 50 Most Beautiful College Campuses in America
CNT Editors, Conde Nast Traveler

Justin Timberlake to Release Book About His Career and Artistry.
Katherine Schaffstal, The Hollywood Reporter

Peter Holsapple Talks Strained Working Relationship With Alex Chilton, Shares Unreleased Track ‘Tennis Bum’
Gary Graff, Billboard

The city that hated its NFL team
Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports

Sports betting notes, Ole Miss hoops observations, and lots, lots more
Rick Cleveland, Mississippi Today

Buffalo Wild Wings explores adding sports betting
David Purdum, ESPN

Steel Giants With Ties to Trump Officials Block Tariff Relief for Hundreds of Firms
Jim Tankersley, The New York Times

Revisiting Elvis Presley’s ’68 Comeback Special With Its Director
Kory Grow, Rolling Stone

Memphis LB wants his mullet so majestic 'you'll think I have a '69 Camaro blaring some Motley Crue'
Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

‘This isn’t a haircut. It’s a lifestyle,’ plus 2 other things this Memphis linebacker wants you to know about his mullet
Alex Kirshner, SB Nation

 

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 101 596 13,442
MORTGAGES 117 682 15,566
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 2 72 2,139
BUILDING PERMITS 369 1,124 27,758
BANKRUPTCIES 56 286 8,650
BUSINESS LICENSES 33 158 4,565
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 23 145 5,393
MARRIAGE LICENSES 11 80 2,894

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.