VOL. 133 | NO. 159 | Monday, August 13, 2018

Memphis Public Libraries Get More Internet Speed

Comcast Business has completed a network expansion to Memphis Public Libraries, giving the 18 buildings internet speeds up to 1-gigabit per second (Gbps).

The connection provides a private network connecting all of the libraries, which allows them to send data across its branches without involving public internet.

“Today’s announcement is an important technology milestone for the Memphis Public Libraries,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement. “The move to Comcast's fiber network ensures that the Memphis Public Libraries will enjoy secure, reliable communications in the years to come, keeping this important institution at the forefront of innovation.”

In the city, Comcast has rolled out 1 Gbps internet service for homes and businesses, invested in a multi-million-dollar fiber optic network designed to deliver 10-gigabit speeds to the Memphis business community and last month increased speeds on its most popular internet tiers for the second time in the past year.

Comcast Business’ clients include schools, businesses, hospitals and other organizations that require large amounts of bandwidth, are looking to link multiple locations, or that plan to connect their offices to a third-party data center.

– Special to The Daily News

ALSAC Buys Downtown Property from City for $5M

American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities Inc. (ALSAC) has purchased more than $5 million in property from the city of Memphis, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

The fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital purchased the city's original Downtown Vehicle Service Center and Sign Shop facilities off of Danny Thomas Boulevard for $3.3 million on July 31.

The city is relocating those services to a new $13 million facility on a 32-acre site at the intersection of Knight Arnold Road and Lamar Avenue, where the Walter J. Simmons housing project once stood.

ALSAC also purchased a city-owned fire station, at 211 Jackson Ave., for $1.7 million on Aug. 8.

The fire station was last appraised at $971,100, according to the Shelby County Assessor website.

In April, the Memphis City Council passed a resolution authorizing the sale of city land.

- Special to The Daily News

MEM to Offer Nonstop Service to San Antonio

Memphis International Airport will host a news conference Monday, Aug. 13, to celebrate the launch of nonstop flights between Memphis International (MEM) and San Antonio International Airport (SAT). The news conference will start at 8:30 a.m. on the mezzanine level above the “C” ticketing area.

Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority representatives and other officials will be available for interviews afterward.

– Daily News staff

Adelman Law Firm Resumes Practice

Rebecca Adelman, former founder of Hagwood Adelman Tipton, has resumed full operation of her firm, Adelman Law Firm, which was originally founded in 2001.

“Today is exciting for me, as well as the legal teams and strategic partners who have joined me in this venture that I started nearly 20 years ago,” she said in a statement. “At Adelman Law Firm, our culture nurtures and strives to achieve innovation, creativity, legal expertise and is client-focused.”

Adelman Law Firm will serve the public in the areas of medical malpractice, long-term care and aging services, professional liability, general litigation, insurance defense, government tort liability, public entity defense and risk reduction and loss avoidance.

As a female-owned business, Adelman Law Firm seeks to lead and mentor women in the business, insurance and health care sectors.

Adelman and her colleagues are supporters of various nonprofit organizations dedicated to the health and well-being of children through sports and education. Sixteen years ago, Adelman founded a nonprofit Montessori school to provide alternative education to children in rural Colorado.

– Special to The Daily News