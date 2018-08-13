4 More Historic Tennessee Sites Added to National Register

VOL. 133 | NO. 159 | Monday, August 13, 2018

MEMPHIS (AP) — Four more sites in Tennessee, including one in Memphis, have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The National Trust Life Insurance Co. Building in Memphis was completed in 1963. The five-story structure is made of concrete, marble, metal and glass. The property is awaiting redevelopment.

The Tullahoma Municipal Building was constructed In 1954. It housed city offices and the Tullahoma Power System offices.

Travellers Rest in Nashville was listed on the register in 1969 for its importance in early settlement. An expanded nomination includes all four National Register criteria: events, person, architecture, archaeology.

Carverdale Farms in Granville includes the main farmhouse, barns, a store, a cemetery and a church. The 210-acre farm was settled the early 19th century.

Five other Tennessee locations were added to the register in July.

The Tennessee Historical Commission says the American Snuff Factory in Memphis includes nine buildings constructed between 1912 and 1957. It's now privately owned, awaiting reuse.

The Booker T. Motel in Humboldt includes two buildings from about 1954 and another from around 1940. Velva and Alfred Pulliam bought it to lodge Jim Crow-era African-American car travelers in western Tennessee.

The 1910 Brownsville Carnegie Library was constructed under Andrew Carnegie's library grant program. It now houses a chamber of commerce.

The Smotherman House in Tullahoma was designed by Nashville architect George Waller and built between 1932 and 1934 for wholesale grocery businessman Fletcher Smotherman.

The 17-acre (7-hectare) Wassom Farm in Telford includes a circa-1828 farmhouse and two circa-1900 buildings.

