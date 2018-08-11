Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 11 | NO. 32 | Saturday, August 11, 2018

Workshop an Invaluable Service

Memphis will have done an invaluable service by the arrival of the Stuttering Association for the Young in November for their workshop.

Your article "Camp Aims to Build Confidence in Those Who Stutter" was definitely upbeat. I wish that I had been able to have such an opportunity during my youth.

Apart from this organization, the Memphis-based Stuttering Foundation has a global outreach to countless countries, especially those in the underdeveloped world with poor speech services.

The Stuttering Foundation website (www.stutteringhelp.org) gives out many free resources for both kids and adults, while a Spanish-language version of the website (www.tartamudez.org) provides resources to the Hispanic community in the U.S. in addition to people who stutter throughout Latin America.

Sincerely,

Juan Fernandez

Bronx, NY

