VOL. 11 | NO. 32 | Saturday, August 11, 2018

Ballet Memphis hosts its free Ballet Memphis School Sampler Saturday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon in its Imagine Studio, 2144 Madison Ave. Parents can learn about Ballet Memphis programs and children ages 3-18 can try a class for free. Schedule: Discover Dance (ages 3-5), 9:15 to 9:45 a.m.; beginner ballet (ages 6-10), 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.; beginner ballet (11 and older), 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; and tap (any age), 11:15 to noon. No special clothes required. Visit balletmemphis.org/events for details.

The inaugural Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival is Saturday, Aug. 11, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the field of Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. Tickets are $40 plus tax and include admission, a souvenir glass, all beverage samples, and a portion to benefit the Dorothy Day House. Local restaurants will offer their best chicken cuisine for purchase in snack-size and regular portions. The day also includes live entertainment, yard games, inflatables and more. Must be 21 or older. Visit memphischickenandbeer.com.

SRVS will host the 20th annual Sparkling Nights auction, wine and food tasting Saturday, Aug. 11, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Hilton Memphis, 939 Ridge Lake Blvd. The fundraiser will feature wines from around the world, appetizers from local restaurants, silent and live auctions, and more. Tickets are $100 in advance or $110 at the door. Visit sparklingnights.org.

Memphis Farmers Market is open Saturday, Aug. 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Central Station Pavilion, South Front Street at G.E. Patterson Avenue. Open Saturdays through October, rain or shine. Free parking adjacent to the market. Visit memphisfarmersmarket.com for a list of vendors and what’s in season.

The Orpheum Theatre hosts “Miranda Sings Live … No Offense” with special guest Colleen Ballinger Sunday, Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at 203 S. Main St. Ballinger is an actor, comedian and trained vocalist whose “Miranda Sings” character has amassed 20 million social media followers, 2 billion YouTube views and a Netflix Original series. Tickets start at $40. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

The Whitehaven Farmers Market, hosted by Methodist South Hospital, is open Monday, Aug. 13, from noon to 5 p.m. in front of Methodist South’s Medical Office Complex, 1300 Wesley Drive. Shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, then visit the University of Tennessee Extension booth, Farmers’ Market Fresh, for children’s activities, food demonstrations, recipes and more. The market continues Mondays through Sept. 24, except for Sept. 3. For more information, call 901-516-3580.

NAWBO Memphis meets Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Jozelle Booker, president and CEO of the Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum, will present “Preparing For The Major League: Doing Business with Big Businesses.” Tickets are $25 for NAWBO members and $35 for guests. Register at nawbomemphis.org.

Playhouse on the Square will host the Great Wine Performances wine tasting Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Playhouse, 66 S. Cooper St. Characters in full costume will describe the wines. As guests sip, they can test their theatrical expertise for a slew of prizes. Tickets are $50 in advance or $65 at the door. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org or call 901-726-4656.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Gary Robinson will present “Whatever Happened to Newspapers and What is Happening at SCORE Memphis.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

A Novel Book Club meets Wednesday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. at Novel, 387 Perkins Road Extended. The club, hosted the third Wednesday of every month, covers a wide variety of genres, interests and reading styles, with book club members involved in choosing future selections. This month’s book is “Cold Comfort Farm” by Stella Gibbons. Visit novelmemphis.com.

The Metal Museum holds its reception for new apprentices Thursday, Aug. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 374 Metal Museum Drive. Welcome the museum’s new blacksmithing and foundry apprentices and browse a pop-up exhibition featuring works by each Metal Museum apprentice. Visit metalmuseum.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Nature at Night Thursday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. Join an MBG staff member on an evening guided tour of the gardens. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Novel hosts Inman Majors, signing and discussing “Penelope Lemon: Game On!” Thursday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.