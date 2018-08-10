Harris Expands Transition Team in Preparation for Taking Office

VOL. 133 | NO. 158 | Friday, August 10, 2018

Shelby County Mayor-Elect Lee Harris announced more additions to his transition team Friday morning.

Harris named four additional honorary co-chairs including former county mayor A C Wharton Jr., county commissioner Walter Bailey, philanthropist Gayle Rose, and former city councilwoman Tajuan Stout Mitchell.

Harris also announced the names of 15 local leaders from throughout Shelby County to join his transition team.

Mark Billingsley , commissioner, Shelby County

Tosha Downey , director of advocacy, Memphis Education Fund

Anthony Tate , president, Ashaun, LLC

Cardell Orrin , Memphis city director, Stand for Children

Josh Lipman , philanthropist

Preston Butts Jr. , CEO, Mem10 Consulting, LLC

Lori Spicer Robertson , chief communications & engagement officer, United Way of the Mid-South

Teddy Gorman , director of sales and marketing, Gorham/Schaffler, Inc.

Elizabeth Low , attorney, FedEx

Trey Carter , president, Olympic Career Training Institute

Courtney Leon , program officer, Plough Foundation

Janice A Banks , president & CEO, Small Planet Works

Tommy Malone , president, Memphis Firefighter Association

Kemp Conrad , councilman, Memphis City Council

, councilman, Memphis City Council Julia Kavanagh, attorney, Hall Booth Smith, P.C.

“The new additions reflect the spirit that I’ve felt all over Shelby County since Election Day,” said Mayor-elect Lee Harris in a press release. “Our community is excited about the direction we’re headed and this transition team is ready to get to work.”

Harris announced earlier this week the transition team will be co-chaired by former Downtown Memphis Commission president Paul Morris and former Grizz coach Lionel Hollins. Harris’s campaign manager Danielle Inez will be executive director of the transition team.

Harris officially takes office Sept. 1.