French Rescuers Evacuate 750 Campers Amid Flash Floods

PARIS (AP) — French rescuers with helicopters have evacuated 750 people, including many children and tourists, from campsites in southern France after torrential rain swelled rivers in the Gard region. One person was reported missing.

A top Gard official, Thierry Dousset, told BFM-TV about 750 people were evacuated from five campsites.

BFM-TV reported the missing person was a 70-year-old German, a monitor at one campsite who was allegedly swept away inside his van.

The Gard government also said four German children were hospitalized Thursday for hypothermia in Bagnols-sur-Ceze. The mayor of Bagnols, Jean-Yves Chapelet, told BFM-TV many Dutch tourists were among the 350 campers evacuated there.

Authorities also said 119 children in nearby Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas were sent to an emergency shelter.

Hundreds of firefighters backed by four helicopters helped in the evacuation.

