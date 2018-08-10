VOL. 133 | NO. 158 | Friday, August 10, 2018

Playhouse on the Square presents the regional premiere of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” Friday, Aug. 10, through Sept. 2 at 66 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for showtimes and tickets.

ANF Architects holds an opening reception for Catherine Vaughn’s “Art Conversations” Friday, Aug. 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at ANF, 1500 Union Ave. Vaughn’s paintings will be on display through Sept. 6. For details, email elicloud@anfa.com.

Ballet Memphis hosts its free Ballet Memphis School Sampler Saturday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon in its Imagine Studio, 2144 Madison Ave. Parents can learn about Ballet Memphis programs and children ages 3-18 can try a class for free. Schedule: Discover Dance (ages 3-5), 9:15 to 9:45 a.m.; beginner ballet (ages 6-10), 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.; beginner ballet (11 and older), 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.; and tap (any age), 11:15 to noon. No special clothes required. Visit balletmemphis.org/events for details.

The inaugural Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival is Saturday, Aug. 11, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the field of Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. Tickets are $40 plus tax and include admission, a souvenir glass, all beverage samples, and a portion to benefit the Dorothy Day House. Local restaurants will offer their best chicken cuisine for purchase in snack-size and regular portions. The day also includes live entertainment, yard games, inflatables and more. Must be 21 or older. Visit memphischickenandbeer.com.

SRVS will host the 20th annual Sparkling Nights auction, wine and food tasting Saturday, Aug. 11, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Hilton Memphis, 939 Ridge Lake Blvd. The fundraiser will feature wines from around the world, appetizers from local restaurants, silent and live auctions, and more. Tickets are $100 in advance or $110 at the door. Visit sparklingnights.org.

Memphis Farmers Market is open Saturday, Aug. 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Central Station Pavilion, South Front Street at G.E. Patterson Avenue. Open Saturdays through October, rain or shine. Free parking adjacent to the market. Visit memphisfarmersmarket.com for a list of vendors and what’s in season.

The Orpheum Theatre hosts “Miranda Sings Live … No Offense” with special guest Colleen Ballinger Sunday, Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at 203 S. Main St. Ballinger is an actor, comedian and trained vocalist whose “Miranda Sings” character has amassed 20 million social media followers, 2 billion YouTube views and a Netflix Original series. Tickets start at $40. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

The Whitehaven Farmers Market, hosted by Methodist South Hospital, is open Monday, Aug. 13, from noon to 5 p.m. in front of Methodist South’s Medical Office Complex, 1300 Wesley Drive. Shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, then visit the University of Tennessee Extension booth, Farmers’ Market Fresh, for children’s activities, food demonstrations, recipes and more. The market continues Mondays through Sept. 24, except for Sept. 3. For more information, call 901-516-3580.

NAWBO Memphis meets Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Jozelle Booker, president and CEO of the Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum, will present “Preparing For The Major League: Doing Business with Big Businesses.” Tickets are $25 for NAWBO members and $35 for guests. Register at nawbomemphis.org.