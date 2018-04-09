Week Ahead: April 9-15

VOL. 133 | NO. 71 | Monday, April 9, 2018

Good morning, Memphis! We’ve seen in recent national elections how important every vote can be, much less on the local level where far fewer votes are cast than in a national presidential election, for example. It’s one of your basic rights and a great opportunity for you to be an influence in the local community.

Wednesday is the first day of early voting in advance of the May 1 election day for county primaries. The winners of these 46 contests for 23 county offices – 13 seats on the Shelby County Commission and 10 countywide positions – advance to the August county general election. And then the winners there take office Sept. 1.

There are 21 locations to vote early across Shelby County. The early voting period runs through April 26. During the early voting period, we will keep track of the voter turnout overall and by primary @tdnpols. #DEMOCRACY

The Memphis City Council meets Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall. On the agenda is a bit of deannexation – second of three readings – a couple of district overlays for Cooper-Young and Crosstown, and some discussion in morning committee sessions about a $15.50 base salary for city employees and a retail grocery feasibility study.

The HBO documentary “Elvis Presley: The Searcher” premieres Saturday – the first of two parts. It is a comprehensive and very personal look at Presley’s life and work. You can learn more about the documentary here.

On Tuesday, the Center City Revenue Finance Corp. will review a change of ownership and timeline extension request from the developers of a 62-room Arrive Hotel planned for the former Memphis College of Art graduate school at 477 S. Main St. Last February, original principal John Wessman was indicted in a California public corruption case two days after the project was awarded a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes incentive from the CCRFC. Now, after being idle for more than a year, the project appears to be moving forward without Wessman and under a new ownership group headed directly by Arrive Hotel co-founder, Chris Pardo.

The Rosa Deal School of Arts at Christian Brothers University is hosting a symposium on Thursday titled “Who Gets to be American?” On hand for the event from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at CBU, 650 E. Parkway South, will be Stephanie Teatro, co-director of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition. That’s a leading organization in Tennessee working on immigration policy. A native of Canada and a Nashville resident since 2011, Teatro also is the co-author of the report “Countering the Backlash: Strategies for Responding to Anti-Refugee and Xenophobic Activity from the New South.”

It’s that time of year again. Sure, the weather’s been a little problematic in recent days, but the Broad Avenue Arts District is hosting its annual spring art walk Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s being done a little different this year – this time, the art walk is happening all day, with lots to do and see on the street. Restaurants will have “sidewalk specials,” there will be hands-on activities for kids of all ages, an artists’ market on Bingham, a beer garden by Cove Bar and lots more.

And an annual spring and summer tradition in Memphis is renewed once again beginning this Thursday. The Peabody’s 2018 Rooftop Party season kicks off from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the hotel, 149 Union Ave. The party includes a snack buffet, drink specials and music by The Molly Ringwalds. Admission is $15; ladies get in free before 7 p.m. Parties continue Thursdays through Aug. 16. Visit peabodymemphis.com for more.

The Daily News staff compiles The Week Ahead for you, our readers, every week. You'll receive it as part of our Monday online edition. Email associate editor Kate Simone at ksimone@memphisdailynews.com if you have items for consideration.