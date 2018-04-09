Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 71 | Monday, April 9, 2018

Titans Strength Coach Retires After 32 Years With Franchise

The Associated Press

Updated 8:41PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The NFL assistant coach with the longest consecutive tenure with the same team finally is retiring.

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that strength and conditioning coach Steve Watterson is retiring after 32 years with the franchise, and Tom Kanavy will take over after three seasons with the team.

Watterson joined the then-Houston Oilers in 1986 as strength and conditioning coordinator before becoming assistant coach in 1988. He moved with the franchise to Tennessee in 1997. He said in a statement it became came clear it was time to retire with the Titans starting their offseason program Monday.

Kanavy spent eight seasons as head of strength and conditioning for Minnesota and 11 years with Philadelphia as an assistant. He also worked at the University of Miami and Penn State.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

