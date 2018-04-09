Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 71 | Monday, April 9, 2018

Immigration Raid Takes 97 Into Custody at East Tennessee Plant

By SHEILA BURKE, Associated Press

Updated 8:42PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Civil rights activists say a dramatic immigration raid at a Tennessee meat processing plant may be the biggest employment crackdown under President Donald Trump's administration.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Tammy Spicer says in a Friday statement that the agency took 97 people into custody Thursday after executing a search warrant at Southeastern Provision, a meat processing plant in Bean Station in eastern Tennessee.

The National Immigration Law Center says it is believed to be the largest single workforce raid under the Trump administration. A federal immigration official declined to confirm whether it was the largest.

A statement from immigration officials says 11 people were arrested on criminal charges, 54 others have been placed in detention and 32 have been released from custody.

A total of 21 people were arrested after immigration agents raided 7-11 stores nationwide in January.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

