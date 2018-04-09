VOL. 133 | NO. 71 | Monday, April 9, 2018

Opera Memphis’ sixth annual Midtown Opera Festival takes place Friday, April 6, through April 14 at Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper St. The festival is anchored by two operas, “The Triumph of Honor” and “The Opera 901 Showcase,” plus other musical performances, family events, panel discussions and more. Visit operamemphis.org/mof18 for a schedule.

The Orpheum Theatre presents “Something Rotten!” Tuesday through Sunday, April 10-15, at the theater, 203 S. Main St. This Broadway musical tells the story of two brothers who are desperate to write their own hit play while the “rock star” Shakespeare keeps getting all the hits. Buy tickets at orpheum-memphis.com.

NAWBO Memphis hosts A Conversation with Melinda Emerson Tuesday, April 10, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Emerson, known as the SmallBizLady, will share her revolutionary approach to creating a thriving business. Tickets are $30 for NAWBO members and $40 for nonmembers, and include a copy of Emerson’s new book, “Fix Your Business.” Register at nawbomemphis.org.

The Lillian and Morrie Moss Endowment for the Visual Arts at Rhodes College will present a lecture by Vanderbilt University music composition professor Carl Smith titled “What’s In A Name? Michelangelo and the Art of Signature” Tuesday, April 10, at 6 p.m. in Buckman Hall’s Blount Auditorium on campus, 2000 North Parkway. The Rhodes presentation will be based on Smith’s book “What’s in a Name?” that investigates Michelangelo’s thinking as revealed in his writings and calligraphy. Cost is free. Visit rhodes.edu.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Videographer and social media expert Taylor Eason will present “Newest Changes and How to Monetize Your Internet Marketing.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The 2018 Bartlett Business Expo is Thursday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bartlett Recreation Center, 7700 Flaherty Place. A variety of local businesses will showcase their goods and services. Admission is free. Visit bartlettchamber.org.