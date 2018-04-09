VOL. 133 | NO. 71 | Monday, April 9, 2018

MarShon Brooks Inks Contract With Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard MarShon Brooks to a multi-year contract.

Brooks, 29, signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on March 27 and has appeared in three games as a reserve and averaged 23.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.67 steals in 25.3 minutes. He is shooting 57.1 percent from the field, 64.7 percent from three-point range and 84.6 percent from the free throw line. Brooks has recorded the most points (70) in franchise history of any player in his first three games with the team and is just the second Grizzlies player to average at least 20 points per game in his first three contests (Lorenzen Wright in 2001-02).

Brooks led Memphis with 21 points in 21 minutes in his season debut on March 27, a 108-103 victory over Portland, his first NBA game in nearly four years (April 16, 2014). He then scored 24 points in 18 minutes on March 30 at Utah and a season-high 25 points in 36 minutes on April 4 at New Orleans.

Before signing a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies, Brooks starred for three seasons with the Jiangsu Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association, where he appeared in 36 games (28 starts) during the 2017-18 season and averaged 36.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.00 steals in 37.6 minutes while leading the team to a 26-12 regular season record.

– Don Wade

Downtown Office Building Sells for $1.1 Million

National Housing Corp. of Memphis has purchased a 226,848-square-foot office building in Downtown Memphis, according to a March 30 warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register.

In the deal, Robert Goldman, president of National Housing Corp., purchased the seven-story building at 300 Court Ave. from First Horizon National Corp., doing business as First Tennessee Bank National Association, for $1.1 million.

First Tennessee previously occupied the building.

Stephen Beiber, First Tennessee’s real estate director, signed the deed on behalf of the sellers.

Built in 1971, the Class B office building was appraised for $2.1 million in 2017 by the Shelby County Property Assessor.

In February, National Housing Corp. sold two parcels at 86 and 88 N. Main St. to nearby 100 North Main owners, New York-based real estate firm Townhouse Management Co., which was doing business as THM Memphis Acquisitions LLC, for a little more than $1 million.

The 138-year-old 86 N. Main building was appraised for $131,100 and the 108-year-old 88 N. Main building was appraised for $152,300, according to the assessor’s website. Goldman signed the Feb. 8 warranty deed on behalf of his company in that transaction.

Both parcels are reportedly going to be part of the redevelopment of the 100 North Main high-rise.

– Patrick Lantrip

Pinnacle Financial Expands Mortgage Team in Memphis

Pinnacle Financial Partners has expanded its mortgage team in Memphis.

The bank has added four new people with decades of combined mortgage experience between them. And the group is moving into a new Pinnacle mortgage office near the Wolfchase area at 2645 Appling Road.

Laura Hollis brings 32 years of mortgage industry experience to her role of senior vice president and office manager. She most recently served as a producing branch manager for Supreme Lending/Everett Financial.

Laura Lloyd joins as a senior vice president and mortgage adviser, and she also comes to Pinnacle from Supreme Lending, where she was a loan production assistant.

Pinnacle also has added two mortgage adviser assistants previously with Supreme Lending – Kiera Thomas and Marianne Fox.

– Andy Meek

Activist Lawson Presented Honorary Humanities Degree from Rhodes

Rhodes College on April 5 awarded longtime civil rights activist Rev. James Lawson an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree.

While in Memphis for MLK50 events, Lawson spoke to a packed room in Rhodes’ Briggs Hall about the history and changes of the country as well as the continued need for social justice. The Rhodes board of trustees earlier this year voted to confer the degree, and a brief ceremony took place prior to Lawson’s talk.

“Today, we honor Rev. James Morris Lawson Jr. for his lifetime of service as a dedicated activist and leader of the civil rights movement,” Rhodes College president Marjorie Hass said when she presented him the degree. “As we reflect this week on the 50 years that have passed since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, we find ourselves now filled with hope and determination as we face the next 50 years. Rev. Lawson embodies what we value here at Rhodes: lifelong compassion and personal integrity.”

Born in Pennsylvania in 1928, Lawson grew up in Ohio and earned a bachelor’s degree from Baldwin Wallace College in Ohio. He spent time in India as a missionary after graduating and studied theology at Oberlin College before transferring to Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

While in Nashville, Lawson began directing nonviolence training workshops, which were attended by area college students, including many future leaders such as politician John Lewis. Their training sessions were put to the test in 1959 and 1960 with the launching of the Nashville sit-ins, which were later credited with disrupting segregation laws and practices. Vanderbilt expelled Lawson for his civil rights activism, but he went on to earn a Bachelor of Sacred Theology degree from Boston University.

Lawson stayed committed to nonviolent protest to effect positive social change and was involved with the Freedom Riders, even joining the riders on a journey to Alabama, where they encountered violent racism and incarceration. In 1962, Lawson became pastor of Centenary Methodist Church in Memphis and when Memphis sanitation workers began to strike in 1968 for higher wages and union recognition, Lawson served as chairman of the strike committee.

After moving to Los Angeles in 1974, Lawson served as pastor of the Holman United Methodist Church until his retirement in 1999. He has remained active in social movements and human rights issues, including economic justice, LGBT equality and immigration rights.

“In this cultural and political moment, where we see continued inequities and violence against the oppressed and marginalized, his example remains incredibly relevant,” Hass said. “His life of action inspires a call to each of us and reminds us to advocate for justice in our communities, to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, and to do, quite simply, what is right.”

– Daily News staff