State of Flux

VOL. 11 | NO. 14 | Saturday, April 7, 2018

Anyone paying attention to recent news headlines alone should have a pretty good indication that health care in the U.S. – really anywhere you look, on local, state or national levels – remains a byzantine, expensive proposition. Health care keeps getting more expensive. It involves navigating a lot of paperwork with bureaucratic legalese that bears the fingerprints of a tangle of stakeholders, including insurers, doctors and lawmakers.

Moreover, the sway of the legislative pendulum doesn’t seem to change that reality too much one way or the other. The Affordable Care Act, a signature piece of domestic legislation that was a cornerstone of President Obama’s time in office, was enacted eight years ago to the month in March. It’s been dismantled somewhat in the years since then, since supporters of its passage heralded its promise of more coverage and lower costs. Indeed, resentment against some aspects of the ACA’s regulatory regime, at least in part, helped feed the opposition that elected President Donald Trump. And the tax bill Trump signed into law a few months ago, among other things, effectively deep-sixed the ACA’s controversial individual mandate.

Dr. Teresa Waters, a health economist, once explained to The Daily News what she thinks is a big driver of the way the health care landscape looks in the U.S. It was back when she was still working as chair of the Department of Preventive Medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, before she accepted a job that took her away from Memphis last year.

How she sees it is a sentiment that other local health care experts agree remains mostly true:

Health care, for better or worse, is not regarded as a right. The way the whole industry is set up is a result of treating health care as more of a privilege.

If health care was treated as a right, the same way you have a right to peacefully assemble, to worship as you choose, and on the list goes – the delivery of it and certainly paying for it would be a lot simpler.

But what health care is, and will be for the foreseeable future, brings its own realities, according to Tim Finnell, managing partner of Group Benefits LLC. It means, for example, lawmakers are essentially going to keep making fixes around the edges. And the result will continue to be a patchwork of solutions that are either just good enough or hopelessly flawed, depending on who you ask.

But then there’s the Americans who are older than 65 – for them, health care is something approaching more of the form of a guaranteed right. It’s called Medicare.

“I don’t disagree with that,” Finnell said recently, about the proposition that much of the complexity in health care comes from the fact that a large contingent of the country considers it a right, while another sees it as a privilege and wants the government to have the lightest touch possible. All while lawmakers weigh in with fixes and changes and new rules that have to cover everyone.

“I think the country has decided for now, whether you agree with it or not, that it’s not a right,” Finnell continued.

“The American health care system is good. I don’t think it’s the best in the world. But it delivers good outcomes. For people who have coverage. For people that don’t, the outcomes are still average. But every country’s always trying to find a better way.”

Finnell will be part of a panel discussion on this topic – the state of health care in 2018 – at the next seminar in the 2018 Seminar Series hosted by The Daily News, sister publication of The Memphis News.

It’s set for April 12 at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. The seminar will get started at 3:30 p.m., and joining Finnell on the panel will be Michael Ugwueke, president and CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, and Katy Laster, an attorney and shareholder with Evans Petree PC.

The panel will discuss changes made to the Affordable Care Act since the new administration has taken office and the impact of those changes on organizations, hospitals and patients. In addition to prepared comments, the panel also will take questions from the audience.

Seminar sponsors include Commercial Bank & Trust, RJ Young, Southern College of Optometry and Evans Petree.

Many of Laster’s clients are employers and small business owners. They haven’t bombarded her with questions or complaints about the ACA, she says, as much as they have just given her an earful about health care in general. And about the costs that seem to inevitably go in one direction.

A new report out from the Urban Institute quantifies the extent of the reality. It notes, among other things, an average 32 percent jump nationwide between 2017 and 2018 for the ACA marketplace exchanges’ lowest-priced “silver” plans. In Memphis and Tennessee, the increases have been even bigger.

The report found that the national average increase in the lowest silver and lowest gold-plan premiums between 2017 and 2018 were 32 percent and 19.1 percent, with big variations from state to state.

Monthly premiums for the lowest-priced silver marketplace exchange plan that would be available to a 40-year-old nonsmoker rose about 51 percent in Memphis year over year, from $398 to $601, according to the report. Statewide, the cheapest silver plan saw its premium grow 29.8 percent over the same period, 2017 to 2018, from $342 to $444.

The report cites decreased competition among insurers in certain areas as one possible explanation for the increases, which may be the case in Tennessee.

“If an insurer is facing little or reduced competition (perhaps due to other insurers exiting the market in 2018 or low prior insurer participation), premium increases tend to be higher,” the report notes.

According to the website Healthinsurance.org, the departures of Humana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee left only the insurer Cigna offering marketplace plans in Memphis.

That may be affecting participation, too. The number of participants in marketplace plans in Tennessee has been dropping each year for the last few years. There were 228,646 people who enrolled in Tennessee marketplace exchange plans for 2018, down from 234,125 the year prior. And that was likewise down from 268,867 in 2016.

“For the country, there doesn’t need to be an individual mandate for health care to work,” Finnell says. “Lacking an individual mandate does not blow up the system. It significantly affects the individual sector, which makes the pool dirtier for people who do have care. It’s called adverse selection, where only the people who need it buy it.

“Most people are covered by their employers. Then the government after that. Then individual policies after that, the smallest group,” he says.

The exodus of carriers from the individual marketplace that is occurring, he continues, is now coupled with no individual mandate to have insurance.

“I don’t know, state-by-state, how many will be left a year to five years from now,” Finnell said. “But it’s not going to be profitable for insurance carriers without charging outrageous premiums.”

All that said, the cost of premiums still pales in comparison when someone actually needs the care. When there’s an emergency, a sickness, something life-threatening, when a family member or loved one is suffering.

Ugwueke at the April 12 seminar will talk about that side of the modern health care landscape – there’s paying for care, and there’s delivering it. And several health care institutions in Memphis like Methodist, where Ugwueke took the reins as president and CEO in January 2017, are investing big sums into the way they deliver it.

One example is at Methodist University Hospital, which is in the midst of a $280 million campus expansion and modernization project set for completion in 2019.

Highlights include a 440,000-square-foot tower that creates room to upgrade services within the hospital. Outpatient care will be consolidated in the new tower, which also will feature large, private rooms and will enhance efficiency for doctors and nurses.

Ugwueke told The Daily News shortly before becoming CEO that making sure family members are there and involved in their loved ones’ care is a big emphasis for Methodist, something that wasn’t always true in the industry.

A Methodist spokesman recently stressed the system’s belief in taking care of everyone, regardless of ability to pay.

For the time being, and for much of the foreseeable future, it would seem that the health of the industry will remain where it is today. While institutions and individuals do their best to work around the gaps.