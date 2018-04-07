Medical Device Makers Hoping For Permanent Repeal of Excise Tax

VOL. 11 | NO. 14 | Saturday, April 7, 2018

Local medical device manufacturers are breathing a sigh of relief this year following the January delay of the ominous 2.3 percent medical device excise tax, and most are hoping for a permanent repeal sometime in the next 21 months. The tax is now set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, saving device companies as much as $3.7 billion during the two-year suspension.

The excise tax was originally levied on manufacturers in early 2013 as one of several taxes and fees in the Affordable Care Act set aside to pay for expanded health insurance.

It was signed into law in December 2015, then put on hold until January 2018. After going into effect Jan. 1, it was rolled back for two more years on Jan. 22 when President Trump signed a comprehensive tax overhaul as part of the deal to reopen the federal government after the shutdown. The moratorium was retroactive to the beginning of the year, meaning companies didn’t have to pay the tax for medical devices they manufactured or imported in January.

“Our company was very excited,” said Tim Slayton, CrossRoads Extremity Systems’ vice president of finance. “We were pretty sure it would be suspended, but with all the activity in the tax code world, we didn’t know. If it had not been, it would have had a significant impact on our budgeting and cash flow.”

The tax applies to a variety of medical products, including pacemakers, artificial joints, catheters, surgical gloves and dental instruments, but does not apply to devices the public buys for individual use, such as eyeglasses, contact lenses, hearing aids or wheelchairs.

CrossRoads manufactures its DynaForce bone-fixation system in Memphis, with much of the packaging done at its East Memphis facility.

The Advanced Medical Technology Association and the Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance estimate the device tax would impact the industry by $20 billion over the next decade, including employment freezes or reductions and a slowdown in the medical innovation pipeline.

“CrossRoads would have had to take a long look at our budgeted hiring for 2018-2019 and would have pulled back on some of our discretionary spending,” Slayton said. “The impact, at a minimum, would have probably been two full-time employees.”

As far back as 2013, medical device manufacturer Smith & Nephew laid off nearly 100 employees in Tennessee and Massachusetts when news of the tax was announced. Medtronic, meanwhile, has estimated the medical device excise tax could cost the company more than $200 million per fiscal year.

“Many companies took proactive steps thinking it was going to be applied, and there were several layoffs in advance in expectation of the tax taking effect,” said Roy Smith, executive director of the Greater Memphis Medical Device Council. “Hopefully it will never actually take effect.”

The excise tax would be applied to sales and not income, so it would likely impact smaller firms and startups that have yet to make any profits. Device companies would not be able to pass along the cost to patients because many of the reimbursements are dictated by hospital contracts and Medicare.

“So we would have foregone the cash completely, because the tax does not take into effect your size, it just takes the 2.3 percent directly off your revenue,” Slayton said. “So a real penalty for doing a good job. We would have not hired additional resources, and it would have impacted the (research and development) budget.”

For larger companies, a decrease in overall corporate tax from 35 percent to 21 percent will help balance the numbers somewhat.

Local manufacturers, the Medical Device Manufacturers Association and lawmakers such as U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee are pushing hard for Congress to pass a permanent repeal of the tax.

“We are definitely hoping for a permanent repeal,” Slayton said. “We do not have enough horsepower to make an impact on the Congress’ ultimate decision, but it would significantly impede us to continue our strong growth.”