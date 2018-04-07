VOL. 11 | NO. 14 | Saturday, April 7, 2018

Art by Design, a designer showcase benefiting ArtsMemphis, is underway through Sunday, April 8, in the Pipkin Building at the Mid-South Fairgrounds. More than a dozen interior design team have created custom “vignettes” within a chic gallery showroom, with special presentations each day. Single-day tickets are $20. Visit artsmemphis.org for details and hours.

Opera Memphis’ sixth annual Midtown Opera Festival takes place Friday, April 6, through April 14 at Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper St. The festival is anchored by two operas, “The Triumph of Honor” and “The Opera 901 Showcase,” plus other musical performances, family events, panel discussions and more. Visit operamemphis.org/mof18 for a schedule.

ArtWorks Foundation hosts Art in the Loop, a new festival showcasing fine craftwork, Friday through Sunday, April 6-8, on Ridgeway Loop Road between Briarcrest Avenue and Ridge Bend Road. The fest features artists working in a variety of media, plus food trucks and live music. Admission is free. Visit artworks.foundation for hours and details.

Spring Market returns to Memphis Friday through Sunday, April 6-8, at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. This 12th annual boutique shopping event features more than 200 vendors showcasing trendy fashions, accessories, decor and more; a silent auction to benefit the National Kidney Foundation of West Tennessee; “Market Madness” specials and more. Visit themarketshows.com for hours, special events and admission discount.

The Super Chevy Show auto show kicks of its 2018 national tour Friday through Sunday, April 6-8, at Memphis International Raceway, 5500 Victory Lane in Millington. The show will feature drag racing, a professionally judged car show, nonjudged showcase, automotive swap meet and more. Visit superchevy.com/show for hours and tickets.

The third annual Chalk the Courtyard, hosted by The Art Project (2092 Trimble Place), is Saturday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Overton Square courtyard. They’ll provide the chalk and will be taking art supply donations for Le Bonheur’s art therapy program, including crayons, markers, sticker sets and low-mess crafts kits. Cost is free. Visit facebook.com/artprojectmemphis for details.

Methodist North Hospital will host its annual community health fair Saturday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3960 New Covington Pike. The event will feature family-friendly activities, healthy cooking and exercise demonstrations, CPR demonstration, health screenings, a health care career fair for high school students and more. Visit methodisthealth.org/healthfairnorth for details.

Shelby Farms Park Conservancy hosts the Down to Earth Festival Saturday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the park, 6903 Great View Drive N. This Earth Day celebration features live music, eco-friendly vendors, cornhole tournament, kids activities, petting zoo and more. Parking is $5 (free for park members); additional fees apply to some activities. Visit shelbyfarmspark.org/earth-day-celebrations for details.

AAUW-Memphis, the local chapter of the American Association of University Women, presents “Title IX Implementation at the University of Memphis” Saturday, April 7, at 10:30 a.m. at the Poplar-White Station Library, 5094 Poplar Ave. Justin Lawhead, the U of M’s associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students, will discuss the formation and mission of the Title IX Prevention Task Force. Free and open to the public. Call Letha Granberry at 901-292-9293 for details.

Revolutions Bicycle Co-Op and Memphis Made Brewing Co. host Tour De Brewer #3 & Bike Fest Saturday, April 7, from noon to 8 p.m. starting at Memphis Made, 768 S. Cooper St. The guided bike tour will stop at three local breweries (Memphis Made, Crosstown Brewing Co. and High Cotton Brewing Co.) for a beer or two, then return to Memphis Made for a post-ride festival with live music, videos, photo booth and more. Tickets are $12 and benefit Revolutions’ 4th Grade Bicycle Safety Program. Visit revolutionsmemphis.com.

Germantown Performing Arts Center will host its 2018 GPAC Gala: Celebrating the Culinary Arts Saturday, April 7, at 6 p.m. at GPAC, 1801 Exeter Road. Enjoy a gourmet meal prepared by master chef José Gutierrez, culinary cocktail hour, live auction and more. Tickets are $250. Visit gpacweb.com.

Playback Memphis will present a Memphis Matters performance Saturday, April 7, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the TheatreSouth stage inside First Congregational Church, 1000 Cooper St. In Memphis Matters, the audience shares stories of their lives in the Mid-South, then Playback’s actors interpret it through experimental theater, movement and improvised music. Tickets are $15. Visit playbackmemphis.org.

The Iranian American Association of Memphis hosts the second annual Memphis Persian Festival Sunday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Overton Park, 2080 Poplar Ave. The festival will feature authentic Persian food; art and handicrafts exhibitions; music and dancing; and entertainment for the kids. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/iaamemphis for details.

The 2018 Shelby County History Festival is Sunday, April 8, from noon to 5 p.m. at Davies Manor Plantation, 3570 Davies Plantation Drive. The afternoon will feature free tours of the manor house and grounds, live music, history organization booths, nature hikes, carriage rides and more. Cost is free. Bring a picnic or purchase food on site. Visit daviesmanorplantation.org.

The Kosten Foundation will host the eighth annual Kick It 5K, benefiting pancreatic cancer research, Sunday, April 8, at 1 p.m. at Shelby Farms Park, 6903 Great View Drive N. The all-ages event includes a 5K run, 1-mile fun walk, a survivor ceremony, entertainment and food vendors. Visit kickit5k.racesonline.com for details and registration.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host a Signs of Spring Walk with master gardener Judith Hammond on Sunday, April 8, at 1:30 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Free to members or with paid MBG admission; no reservations needed. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety-One will hold an artists’ reception for “Green Lights and Life Lines,” mosaics, pottery and paintings by Kristi Duckworth and terrariums by Nancy Morrow, Sunday, April 8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the WKNO Digital Media Center, 7151 Cherry Farms Road. The exhibition is on display through April 27. Call 901-458-2521 or visit wkno.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden will hold an art reception for The Memphis Ten Sunday, April 8, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Artwork by the 10 local women artists will be on display through April 30. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com or call 901-636-4100.

One Memphis, a monthly interfaith musical celebration on Beale Street, kicks off Sunday, April 8, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Handy Park pavilion, 200 Beale St. Hosted by the city of Memphis and Beale Street management, the series will spotlight the eclectic music of local congregations and religions, with the goal of unifying people of faith and the city as a whole. Cost is free. Visit bealestreet.com/onememphis for details.

The Orpheum Theatre presents “Something Rotten!” Tuesday through Sunday, April 10-15, at the theater, 203 S. Main St. This Broadway musical tells the story of two brothers who are desperate to write their own hit play while the “rock star” Shakespeare keeps getting all the hits. Buy tickets at orpheum-memphis.com.

NAWBO Memphis hosts A Conversation with Melinda Emerson Tuesday, April 10, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Emerson, known as the SmallBizLady, will share her revolutionary approach to creating a thriving business. Tickets are $30 for NAWBO members and $40 for nonmembers, and include a copy of Emerson’s new book, “Fix Your Business.” Register at nawbomemphis.org.

The Lillian and Morrie Moss Endowment for the Visual Arts at Rhodes College will present a lecture by Vanderbilt University music composition professor Carl Smith titled “What’s In A Name? Michelangelo and the Art of Signature” Tuesday, April 10, at 6 p.m. in Buckman Hall’s Blount Auditorium on campus, 2000 North Parkway. The Rhodes presentation will be based on Smith’s book “What’s in a Name?” that investigates Michelangelo’s thinking as revealed in his writings and calligraphy. Cost is free. Visit rhodes.edu.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Videographer and social media expert Taylor Eason will present “Newest Changes and How to Monetize Your Internet Marketing.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The 2018 Bartlett Business Expo is Thursday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bartlett Recreation Center, 7700 Flaherty Place. A variety of local businesses will showcase their goods and services. Admission is free. Visit bartlettchamber.org.

The National Association for College Admission Counseling hosts the Memphis National College Fair for students and parents Thursday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. Attendees can meet one on one with admissions representatives from public and private colleges and universities, including some international institutions. Gap-year programs also have been invited to exhibit. Cost is free. Visit nacacfairs.org for details.

The Peabody’s 2018 Rooftop Party season kicks off Thursday, April 12, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the hotel, 149 Union Ave. The party includes a snack buffet, drink specials and music by The Molly Ringwalds. Admission is $15; ladies get in free before 7 p.m. Parties continue Thursdays through Aug. 16. Visit peabodymemphis.com.