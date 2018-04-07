ER Visits Show Methodist South Filling Primary Care Gap in Whitehaven

VOL. 11 | NO. 14 | Saturday, April 7, 2018

Methodist South Hospital in Whitehaven has for more than a year been the site of a flurry of construction projects, including an $8.7 million expansion of the emergency department that wrapped up last year, while an upgrade of the intensive care unit is underway now.

One result of that activity, said Brandon Bougard, Methodist South’s newly appointed director of emergency services, is a steady uptick in patient volume. When you embark on construction projects that are meant to enhance your capacity, he explains, it’s only natural that the number of visits grows.

His emergency department, in fact, is one of the busiest in the city. Out of seven Methodist hospitals, Methodist South’s emergency room is the third-busiest.

As far as work on the ICU, it’s a long-needed upgraded to an area of the hospital that hasn’t been improved since the early 1980s. Methodist is basically changing the room configurations as well as the overall ICU layout with, among other things, a goal toward improving the patient experience.

Meanwhile, Bougard’s new role over emergency services – he was appointed to the post in January, coming from a stint as emergency room clinical director for Methodist University Hospital – gives him a unique vantage point from which to observe a few key trends. Trends that are helping drive up the number of patients showing up at the Methodist South ER.

One is the fact that the Whitehaven community, he says, is not as well-served as it could be from a primary care standpoint. The result?

“We get a lot of people – anything from a primary care visit that would include a cough, cold or fever, all the way up to a heart attack or stroke,” he said. “We see at Methodist South a wide variety of patient types. Probably more than the average facility. Because of that, we’ve increased our staffing so that we’re able to take care of that influx.”

Some of that increase is just the reality of where things are in health care today. Former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price said during a White House briefing around this time last year that the Affordable Care Act had been unsuccessful in driving down the number of emergency room visits. In fact, such visits were up, he said, even though the thought was that the ACA would help provide alternatives to the uninsured who rely on ERs when a visit to a primary care doctor would otherwise be the better option.

Which is to say, it’s not just Methodist South’s ER dealing with an influx of visits. Numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention toward the end of 2017 showed that patient emergency room visits topped 141 million, a record high, in 2014, the same year the ACA began expanding insurance options available to the public.

That data showed that most ER visitors cited things like chest and stomach pain, shortness of breath and injuries as the reason for their visit. Analysts are still waiting for numbers from more recent years to see if the numbers of ER visitors – which have stayed generally high, in spite of the ACA – come down at all as the insured become more accustomed to new health care processes.

Methodist South, meanwhile, is making a concerted push to keep people from needing its services. The hospital is hosting a Whitehaven Community Day on Saturday, April 14, from 8 a.m. till noon – an event for which the neighborhood is invited to come out for health screenings, exercise demonstrations, family-friendly activities and more.

The day will kick off with a 5K run and a 2-mile walk. It’s an effort, a Methodist spokesman told The Daily News, to help the Whitehaven community “get healthy and get active.”

“A typical day can be very unpredictable here,” Bougard said. “We serve the residents in the entire Whitehaven area, so we deal with lots of different things. And because we’re really the only hospital in Whitehaven, we tend to get everything. Everything from trauma all the way down to toe pain, we take care of all of it.”

Bougard, a native Memphian, is a graduate of Xavier University of Louisiana and Baptist College of Health Sciences. After graduating, he spent eight years in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in various hospital roles that included trauma ER staff RN, correctional RN, trauma nurse clinician, post-anesthesia care unit clinical coordinator, administrative supervisor and nursing supervisor for a 100-bed level one ER trauma center.

“I’ve always wanted to serve my community. That’s part of the reason I moved back to Memphis, to be part of the ever-changing health care industry here,” Bougard said. “I chose Methodist, because they were founded on the value that you treat everyone, regardless of ability to pay. And regardless of where you are in Memphis, Methodist can provide you the best care possible.

“We try to make everything systemic. So if you get care at Germantown, you should receive the same care at Methodist South or Methodist North or University. We strive as a system to make sure we provide great care across the board.”