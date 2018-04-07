April 6-12, 2018: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 11 | NO. 14 | Saturday, April 7, 2018

2008: The University of Memphis Tigers play Kansas at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, for the NCAA men’s basketball championship. The Tigers, led by coach John Calipari and Derrick Rose in his one and only year of college basketball, lose 75-68 in overtime. It marks the first time the Tigers have played in the NCAA championship since the 1973 finals won by UCLA, and it is Calipari’s first time back at the championship since his University of Massachusetts team won in 1996.

The NCAA stripped UMass of that title after star player Marcus Camby admitted he took money and other gifts from an agent during the season. The Tigers’ entire 2008 season was vacated by the NCAA after its investigation concluded Rose had someone else take his SAT to attend the University of Memphis. By then, Calipari had left Memphis to become Kentucky’s head basketball coach.

1887: Ida B. Wells writes in her diary about losing her state lawsuit against railroads over racially segregated railcars. Wells had won the suit at the trial court level, but the railroads appealed to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

“I felt so disappointed because I had hoped such great things from my suit for my people generally. I have firmly believed all along that the law was on our side and would, when we appealed to it, give us justice. I feel shorn of that belief and utterly discouraged, and just now if it were possible would gather my race in my arms and fly away with them. O God is there no redress, no peace, no justice in this land for us?”

Source: “The Memphis Diary of Ida B. Wells” edited by Miriam Decosta-Willis

2015: Red Hot Chili Peppers play FedExForum.