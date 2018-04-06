Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 70 | Friday, April 6, 2018

Smucker to Buy Company Behind Rachael Ray Dog Food

The Associated Press

Updated 3:08PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP) J.M. Smucker Co. said Wednesday that it will buy the maker of Rachael Ray-branded dog food as it looks to expand into the premium pet-food business.

Smucker, known for its namesake fruit jams, already owns Kibbles 'n Bits, Meow Mix and other pet brands. But people have become pickier about what they feed their furry friends, and Rachael Ray Nutrish promotes itself as using high-quality ingredients. Rachael Ray, a well-known TV cook, appears in ads for Nutrish and on some of the brand's packaging.

The deal is also a way for Smucker, which also makes Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, to diversity its business as more people seek less-processed foods, even for their pets. Earlier this year, Cheerios-maker General Mills said it would buy high-end pet food maker Blue Buffalo for $8 billion.

Smucker, which is based in Orrville, Ohio, said it is paying about $1.9 billion for Nutrish's parent company, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition. Ainsworth's other pet-food brands include Better Than! and Dad's.

Ray has a licensing agreement with Ainsworth, which will continue with Smucker after the deal is completed, which is expected to happen in the coming months.

Smucker also said Wednesday that it may sell its baking division, which includes Pillsbury and Hungry Jack, to focus on growing its coffee, pet and snack businesses.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 130 356 5,023
MORTGAGES 168 437 5,968
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 8 54 966
BUILDING PERMITS 184 528 10,527
BANKRUPTCIES 34 188 3,710
BUSINESS LICENSES 35 106 1,995
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 61 170 2,170
MARRIAGE LICENSES 24 77 1,004

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.