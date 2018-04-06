Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 70 | Friday, April 6, 2018

Senate Passes Bill That Upends Some Short-Term Rental Bans

By SHEILA BURKE, Associated Press

Updated 3:08PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that overturns some local short-term rental bans following a debate that lasted more than two hours with lawmakers arguing about property rights versus local control.

Lawmakers from Nashville were the most vocal against the bill. The city recently passed restrictions on short-term rentals such as Airbnb following complaints from neighborhood groups of noise and rowdy parties at the rentals and their rapid growth changing the fabrics of communities.

The measure that passed Thursday was a compromise that allowed for investors in short-term rental properties to keep renting them out in the future and be grandfathered in if a local government bans them in the future.

Nashville passed a law earlier this year that would phase out short-term rentals of non-owner occupied properties.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 130 356 5,023
MORTGAGES 168 437 5,968
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 8 54 966
BUILDING PERMITS 184 528 10,527
BANKRUPTCIES 34 188 3,710
BUSINESS LICENSES 35 106 1,995
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 61 170 2,170
MARRIAGE LICENSES 24 77 1,004

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.