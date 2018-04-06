Redbirds Redux?

VOL. 133 | NO. 70 | Friday, April 6, 2018

So what do the Memphis Redbirds do for an encore after an historic 2017 season? “For an encore, hopefully do it again,” said infielder Patrick Wisdom. “That’s what encore means. Get to 100 wins. That’d be nice.”

Last year, the Redbirds almost did get to 100 wins. In Stubby Clapp’s first year as manager, Memphis went 91-50 in the regular season (the .645 winning percentage was the fourth-best in 119 years of professional baseball in Memphis) and won 97 games overall and the Pacific Coast League title.

They won their division by 22 games, reeled off a franchise-best 11-game winning streak, Clapp was named PCL Manager of the Year, and Wisdom earned All-PCL honors and was MVP of the PCL playoffs.

An encore will be a huge task. And from Clapp’s perspective puts the emphasis on the wrong end of the equation.

“Attack it day by day like we did last year,” the second-year manager said of the approach the Redbirds will need. “You can’t ever guarantee wins or anything like that, but you can guarantee the kind of work you put into it. And hopefully the results follow.”

Last season, 62 different players donned a Redbirds uniform and played at least a small part in the success. This included 14 players making their Triple-A debuts and 22 players going to St. Louis, nine of them making their Major League debuts.

Catcher Carson Kelly started last year in Memphis and put up good numbers, helped the team get off to its flying start before being called up to the Cardinals on July 21; Kelly remained in St. Louis backing up Yadier Molina and watched the rest of the record-setting season from afar.

But he was here long enough to experience much of the outsized winning and remembers what it felt like, the hope that hung in the air even when the numbers on the scoreboard were not in the team’s favor.

“Just relentless,” said Kelly, who is back in Memphis for the start of this season so he can play every day. “Whenever we were down, it never felt like we were down. We always had that, `Hey, we’re gonna rally in this inning.’ And it would happen.

“We’ve got a good team, very similar to last year talent-wise. It’s a matter if we put together that same attitude.”

Maintaining the same roster, of course, is out of the question. Even before the Redbirds played their first game this season at Round Rock (the home-opener is April 10), outfielder Harrison Bader had been pulled up to the Cardinals. And pitcher Jack Flaherty, despite striking out nine and allowing just one earned run in a five-inning start at Milwaukee, had been sent down.

The elevator between Memphis and St. Louis will be busy again this season, but throughout the season the Redbirds’ roster figures to again have many players who would be in the majors and very possibly starting if with other clubs. Kelly fits into that category and the team again has a promising crop of outfielders even with Bader’s call-up.

“If the ball is hanging up in the air for more than three seconds, it’s not gonna touch the ground,” Clapp said. “There’s a lot of speed.”

Oscar Mercado, who had a breakout season at Double-A Springfield last year when he hit .287 with 37 extra-base hits and 38 stolen bases, is slated to get much of the time in center field. Slugging Tyler O’Neill, acquired via trade from Seattle in 2017 and who hit 31 homers between Tacoma and Memphis, will see action in all three outfield spots, and strong-armed Adolis Garcia will primarily anchor right field. Also in the mix after Bader’s promotion: Randy Arozarena, who split last season between High-A Palm Beach and Springfield.

“Four potential big-league outfielders,” Clapp said.

“We’re gonna try to bring out the best in each other,” said Mercado. “Kinda like a friendly competition. To us, it’s all about helping our team win and if we’re helping our team win, that means we’re performing.”

Meantime, Flaherty’s return bolsters what already figures to be a strong pitching staff. Last season, the Redbirds posted a 3.77 earned run average, the best in franchise history.

Right-hander Dakota Hudson, a first-round pick in 2016, fashioned a 10-5 record with a 3.01 ERA last year in 25 starts at Springfield/Memphis and joined the Redbirds as they were driving toward the division championship.

“It breeds confidence pitching for a team like that,” Hudson said. “You’ve got good defense behind you, you’ve got good offense, and you just attack as much as you can and it puts you in a more aggressive state of mind on the mound.”

Looking around the clubhouse, seeing many of the faces that made 2017 so special, O’Neill looks forward to Act II, of more times than not ending the night’s work by shaking hands.

Said O’Neill: “There’s nothing better than winning.”