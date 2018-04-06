VOL. 133 | NO. 70 | Friday, April 6, 2018

Amazon Files $8.7 Million Permit for Memphis Center

Amazon has filed an $8.7 million building permit application for its impending distribution center in southeast Memphis.

The permit to install a metal conveyor and material handling equipment was filed with the Office of Construction Code Enforcement on April 4.

Intelligrated Services LLC was listed as the contractor on the application.

In October 2017, Amazon confirmed it was planning a $72 million, 615,440-square-foot receive center in Memphis that would employ 600 workers. The facility will collect and repackage products for distribution to fulfillment centers across the country.

Later that month, the online retailer was awarded a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes incentive by the Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County to establish the receive center.

– Patrick Lantrip

New Horizons Inks Deal For Offices at Clark Tower

IT training company New Horizons Computer Learning Center has signed a deal to occupy 6,479 square feet of office space on the second floor of In-Rel Properties’ Clark Tower.

With more than 300 locations in 70 countries, New Horizons Computer Learning Center has provided independent IT training to more than 30 million students and companies.

“When we purchased the Memphis franchise, we were looking to relocate the office immediately to a location within the Memphis area to better serve our clients and employees,” Scott Riggs, senior vice president of New Horizons, said in a release. “After an exhaustive search, Clark Tower was the ideal place for us. The location is perfect and the amenities within Clark Tower will benefit our employees and our clients.”

The Memphis franchise is owned by Austin, Texas-based 5 Point Enterprises LLC, the company’s largest franchise ownership group, with 34 franchise locations in the Midwest and southeastern U.S.

“Securing New Horizons Computer Learning Center is a testament to the improvements made to the building and its location,” said Ron Riley, senior vice president of Office Leasing at Colliers International Asset Services.

– Patrick Lantrip

New Work/Play Studio Coming to Midtown

A creative work and play studio called TransforMama is coming to Midtown in May.

Launched by Memphis native Layne Carden, TransforMama will occupy 2,800 square feet at 2256 Central Ave. and will serve as a haven for new and expecting mothers.

Scheduled to open May 12, the facility will be divided into two main areas: the nest and the studio.

Furnished with couches, communal table and individual work pods, the nest will offer a calm area for mothers to read a book, check emails or meet a girlfriend to catch up.

The nest will also include an area for children to have free play as well as a staff-led activity. And every day, a designated time will be allocated for the working mom who needs a few child-free hours of quiet time for business meetings and conference calls.

The studio will be home to a series of fitness classes provided by Fit4Mom Memphis, operated by Celinda Smith, which focuses on preparing a woman’s body for the physical demands of motherhood.

Fit4Baby prenatal classes will be available for the expectant mother, while Stroller Strides and Stroller Barre classes offer the opportunity to work out with baby in tow.

Child-free classes through the Body Back program will focus on fitness and nutrition for the postpartum mom.

The studio will also offer parent/child classes to harbor connections and stimulate cognitive development, including a community-based full immersion Spanish program, music classes, dance classes, storytime, movies, book club for moms and more.

– Andy Meek

Dot to Open West Memphis Terminal, Raise Driver Pay

Dot Transportation, an affiliate of Dot Foods, announced it is opening a new terminal location in the Memphis-area market and will raise wages for its drivers fleetwide.

Dot Transportation employs more than 1,500 drivers at 11 Dot Foods distribution centers and 16 terminals across the country, including 87 drivers at its Dyersburg, Tennessee, distribution center. Dot Foods Tennessee plans to hire 40 more drivers this year and is opening a new terminal in the Memphis area this month.

“We’re excited about the potential in the Memphis area,” Matt Duggan, Dot Foods Tennessee general manager, said in a release. “A terminal location lets us extend our hiring radius and tap into the driver talent in a new area. Dot Transportation has excellent regional driving careers to offer. Our average full-time driver made $80,000 last year. And, if you’re looking for more home time, you need to look at Dot Transportation. We offer round-trip dispatch and have the schedule options to fit your lifestyle and the way you want to work.”

The new Memphis area terminal will be located in West Memphis, Arkansas. In-person interviews will take place through at the end of April. Available positions include both touch freight and no-touch freight and a four-days-on, four-days-off schedule. Those interested can apply at DriveforDot.com.

The pay increase recently announced would increase that $80,000 annual income by $3,000 to $4,000 on average, a company spokesperson said.

It is the largest pay increase at one time in Dot Transportation’s history and applies to both full-time and part-time drivers on all schedules.

“This change is acknowledgement of our incredible drivers and the hard work they put in every day,” said Dot Transportation president Paul Mugerditchian. “Our drivers are the face of our business. They do much more than log miles. They play a key customer service role and are instrumental in Dot’s success.”

Dot Transportation’s driver pay is consistently in the top 10 percent of the industry and the company offers full-time drivers 401(k) and profit sharing, paid time off, and a benefits package valued at $22,000.

Overall, the company plans to add 40 new drivers this year at its three Mid-South/South locations in Dyersburg, West Memphis and Jackson, Mississippi, according to Andy Sentell, Dot Foods Tennessee director of transportation.

“Those additions will bring our Tennessee fleet to over 120 drivers,” Sentell said. “With our new wage increase, benefits and the variety of schedules we offer that get drivers more weekly home time, we’re confident we have one of the absolute best jobs on the market.”

Dot Foods, founded in 1960 by Robert and Dorothy Tracy in Mount Sterling, Illinois, remains family-owned and operated. Company sales hit $7 billion in 2017.

– Daily News staff

TPC Southwind Celebrating 30th Anniversary on April 7

TPC Southwind, host of the PGA Tour’s annual FedEx St. Jude Classic, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this weekend with several family-friendly events.

• The annual Fairway 5K race begins Saturday, April 7, at 8 a.m.

One of Memphis’ fastest-growing races, the event raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. All who register will receive a one-day pass to the tournament this June, and finishers will receive a commemorative Fairway 5K medal.

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Demo Day

Taking place on the driving range, members are invited to try out the latest golf gear and technology, including equipment from PXG, Ping, Taylormade, Titleist, Callaway, Cleveland Golf, Mizuno and Cobra.

• Noon to 4 p.m. – Opening Day at the Carnival

An after party to the 5K race, the carnival will feature live music, games, food and drinks. A special ceremony honoring inaugural members will kick off the event.

TPC Southwind, 3325 Club at Southwind, was ranked No. 23 in Golf World magazine’s exclusive PGA Tour Course Rankings.

The par-70, 7,244-yard layout was designed by noted architect Ron Prichard, with PGA Tour players Hubert Green and Fuzzy Zoeller serving as consultants.

– Daily News staff